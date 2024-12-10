CONSUMER ALERT: New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Provides Tips to Avoid Pet Scams This Holiday Season

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is providing tips to avoid scams while on the search for a furry or feathered addition to the family this holiday season. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), there are thousands of reports of consumers who lost money and never received their pet or received a sick, stolen or different animal from the one they ordered.

According to the Better Business Bureau, experts say a shocking 80% of sponsored pet advertisements may be fake. These scams often start with an online ad with a picture of an adorable puppy or kitten in search of a new home. Victims are quickly lured with a popular breed and a low price. Some scammers even promise to deliver the animal to the airport or even the buyer’s doorstop. However, once payment is received the pet never arrives and the seller disappears.

“While many of us may dream of a magical holiday with the addition of a furry or feathered family member, consumers must be vigilant against scams or they’ll end up out of cash and without a puppy,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “To protect yourself and your loved ones from losing out on a special moment this holiday, make sure you know the warning signs of a potential pet scam and always do your research before exchanging money for a new animal companion.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “In partnership with state and local law enforcement, the Department works hard to ensure the welfare of animals, including companion animals, across New York State. I encourage New Yorkers to do their research when searching for a new pet to make sure that pets are safe, happy, and healthy when they arrive to their forever homes.”

In New York State, you can adopt or purchase a pet from:

Animal shelters, humane societies, animal rescues or other not-for-profit organizations;

By direct purchase from small pet breeders (those who sell fewer than 25 pets per year); or

By direct purchase from licensed pet dealers, which includes pet breeders who sell more than 25 pets per year and other types of sellers that aren’t considered retail pet stores.

Effective December 15, 2024, retail pet stores can no longer sell dogs, cats and rabbits in New York State. However, retail pet stores can still partner with registered, nonprofit animal rescue organizations to showcase adoptable pets. Retail pet stores do not include licensed pet dealers or breeders who sell less than 25 pets per year. As this new law goes into effect, consumers may look to the internet or other options to find their next family pet, leaving them more vulnerable to potential scams.

The new law will be enforced by the New York State Office of the Attorney General.

When considering bringing a pet into the family, consumers should follow these important tips to avoid a pet scam.

Tips to Avoid Pet Scams:

Find a registered rescue or shelter: Animal shelters, rescue organizations and other not-for-profit entities that offer animal adoptions in New York are required to register with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM). This is part of an effort to provide increased transparency to potential pet owners. Find a registered rescue or shelter by visiting the AGM database of registered organizations.

Find a reputable pet breeder or licensed pet dealer: If deciding to purchase from a breeder, do your research to ensure they are reputable. Take steps to avoid purchasing a possibly stolen pet by searching for the average price of the specific breed. Be skeptical of a purebred animal being sold for free or at a discounted price. When looking online, you may not be able to tell if animals are living in small, filthy cages. To avoid supporting cruel breeding practices, read consumer reviews. If a breeder sells more than 25 dogs and/or cats per year, verify they are a licensed pet dealer. To find a licensed pet dealer, visit AGM’s database of licensed dealers.

Beware of online pet scams: Scammers often steal photos of animals from other websites to impersonate an existing seller. The Animal Legal Defense Fund recommends doing a reverse image search of the pet you are interested in. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, it’s likely a scam. The same goes for customer reviews. Search for distinctive text from testimonials to see if it appears on multiple websites.

Meet in person or by live video call: Insist on meeting the seller or breeder in person to verify where the pet was born and how it’s being raised. This may help prevent the purchase of a nonexistent, sick or different animal from the one advertised. The home visit should involve seeing the entire litter and parents. If a home visit is not possible, require a live video call to view the seller, living environment and animals.

Do your research: A responsible breeder will be knowledgeable and forthcoming with any information related to a litter. Ask questions such as: Have they been examined by a licensed veterinarian? When are their next vaccinations due? Be sure to request proof of veterinary reports and screening tests, along with photos of previous litters. A person claiming to rehome a pet should be able to describe their size, behavior, health condition, reason for rehoming and other specific details. A vaguely worded advertisement that does not include such details or an owner who seems to not know the animal well is a red flag. A responsible and caring pet seller should vet you as the potential owner as well. They should ask personal questions to ensure a good match.

Avoid unusual payment methods: Avoid sending payment in an unusual way. This includes prepaid gift cards, cash and mobile payment apps. These payment methods are untraceable and do not allow you to stop payment or reverse a transaction.

Report a pet scam: If you’ve fallen victim to a pet scam or believe you’ve come across a scammer online, you can report it to the following sources:

For more resources on how to care for your pet, visit the NYS Agricultural and Markets website.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, X and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.