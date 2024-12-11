Florida First Senior Home Care Announces Name Change to CareGivers of America

Florida First Senior Home Care is now part of CareGivers of America

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOUTH FLORIDA - Florida First Senior Home Care today announced its name change to CareGivers of America, reflecting its existing relationship as part of South Florida's largest home care company, serving over 650 clients throughout the region.CareGivers of America has been a cornerstone of South Florida healthcare for over thirty years, providing comprehensive home health and home care services. Known for its referral network of talented and compassionate home health aides, the company's family of brands also delivers skilled nursing, physical and occupational therapy, infusion, and other specialized home health services across the region."As CareGivers of America, we're highlighting our role within an organization that shares our values and commitment to excellence," says Cheryl Saragossi, Vice President of Home Care Operations. "Our commitment to serving as a trusted advisor for our clients on all aspects of senior care remains unwavering. This alignment ensures we continue delivering the highest quality of service to our community members."The transition to the new name will take place over the coming weeks, with updates to branding, communications, and documentation. Clients will continue to work with the same dedicated caregivers and office team, maintaining the trusted relationships and high standard of service they have come to expect.About CareGivers of AmericaCareGivers of America has been a leading provider of home health services in South Florida for over three decades. As one of the region's largest and most comprehensive home care companies, the organization remains committed to serving as a trusted partner in families’ eldercare journeys, enhancing the quality of life for seniors and their families through compassionate, reliable, professional care.For more information, please contact: Siobhan Acosta at siobhan@caregiversofamerica.com.

