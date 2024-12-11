Dr. Ozan Ozerk inspires fellow entrepreneurs at FinTech Connect

Dr. Ozan Ozerk, OpenPayd founder, keynoted FinTech Connect on Dec 5, sharing insights on building a fintech ecosystem with industry leaders.

Current global banking and payments infrastructure are outdated. OpenPayd is about fixing that—creating scalable, accessible solutions for businesses everywhere” — Dr. Ozan Ozerk

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ozan Ozerk , founder of global payment services provider OpenPayd and experienced entrepreneur, delivered a keynote speech on December 5th at FinTech Connect. This event, a cornerstone event in the global fintech calendar, brought together industry professionals to share ideas and explore new developments. Dr Ozerk focused on the key steps in building a fintech ecosystem.Founding OpenPayd: a fintech powerhouseDr. Ozerk’s transition to fintech began with solving a problem he encountered firsthand: the complexity of global payments and banking. This led to the creation of OpenPayd, a comprehensive platform offering seamless financial infrastructure for businesses worldwide. Under his leadership, OpenPayd has achieved remarkable success, including processing nearly €100 billion annually, over 100% year-on-year growth and connecting millions of merchants and end users.“Current global banking and payments infrastructure are outdated. OpenPayd is about fixing that—creating scalable, accessible solutions for businesses everywhere,” Dr. Ozerk noted.Lessons from building a fintech ecosystemDr. Ozerk reflected on the challenges of entrepreneurship, from facing scepticism and financial constraints to managing anxiety and building teams. These early struggles, he shared, were essential to his eventual success. “No one will believe in you at first, and failure is inevitable, but those failures are stepping stones to success.”In addition to OpenPayd, Dr. Ozerk has founded multiple ventures, including EMBank, Bitpace, Ozan SuperApp, and MSB.US, all of which tackle diverse challenges in fintech and financial services. He emphasised the importance of governance, culture and learning from every business venture.A vision for the futureOzan Ozerk outlined his ambitious vision for OpenPayd and the fintech industry, highlighting the need for global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions to drive innovation further. He urged entrepreneurs to focus on resilience, adaptability and creating meaningful impact.“We’re just beginning to tap into the potential of fintech. The future lies in scalable ecosystems that empower businesses to grow without barriers,” he concluded.Key takeawaysDr. Ozerk left the audience with three essential reflection points:- Forging positive relationships: Whether as a doctor or an entrepreneur, building trust and understanding is vital.- Embrace failure: Challenges and setbacks are inevitable but necessary for growth.- Solve real problems: Successful businesses are built on addressing genuine needs and inefficiencies.As he wrapped up his talk, Dr. Ozerk told the attendees, “Entrepreneurship is about resilience, cooperation and vision—seeing what’s possible when others only see obstacles.”This year’s FinTech Connect drew over 7,500 attendees and featured over 250 exhibitors. The event brought together established financial institutions and fintech startups, creating a dynamic collaboration and idea exchange environment.

