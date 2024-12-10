Free Webinar on Consumer Use Tax December 17

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on December 17 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss consumer use tax.

In the webinar, Revenue staff will discuss use tax, the counterpart to the sales tax. All Tennessee residents, as well as businesses operating in the state, must pay use tax when goods are purchased from outside the state of Tennessee and brought or shipped into the state and the seller did not collect sales tax on the purchase.

Register for the webinar here.

The December 17 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website here.

