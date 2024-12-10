Saudi National Institute of Health Partners with CPHI Middle East to Strengthen Global Healthcare Innovation Leadership

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi National Institute of Health (Saudi NIH) has announced its strategic partnership with CPHI Middle East, the region's premier pharmaceutical convention, which opens tomorrow at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center and runs until December 12.Saudi NIH is taking part in the inaugural CPHI Middle East event to support Saudi Arabia's efforts in clinical trials and translational research. The institute aims to emphasize its role in advancing Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI), fostering international partnerships, identifying funding opportunities, and contributing to healthcare solutions aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.“Saudi NIH is dedicated to improving health, funding research, unifying efforts, and translating findings into impactful solutions. Through clinical trials, translational research, and strategic partnerships in RDI, we are driving innovation to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in health and biotechnology,” said Dr. Mutlaq Alqarfy, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Saudi NIH.Saudi Arabia, through Saudi NIH, is actively working toward self-sufficiency in vaccine development and biomanufacturing. By prioritizing RDI and building a robust healthcare ecosystem, the Kingdom is advancing localized vaccine development and enhancing biomanufacturing capabilities to ensure sustainable health solutions. The initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision to increase domestic pharmaceutical production from 20 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030.Through funding groundbreaking initiatives, fostering collaboration, and driving knowledge transfer, Saudi NIH is positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in biotechnology, clinical trials, and translational research. It will now take its case to CPHI Middle East’s anticipated audience of 30,000 visitors and industry leaders from over 30 countries across East and South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Caucasus.“This is the event that will catalyze industry collaboration to a new level and revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry by fostering international co-operation and showcasing advancements in biotech, natural sciences, and engineering,” commented Mundhir Al-Hakim, Exhibition Director, CPHI Middle East with the support of the Events Investment Fund.The event's comprehensive knowledge-sharing program will feature four specialized stages – The Future, Innovation, Next-Gen Bio, and Partnering – offering in-depth discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the pharmaceutical sector.“With Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical market projected to reach US$11.5 billion by 2032, CPHI Middle East is a unique platform for international exhibitors and regional players to connect and share industry-advancing insights,” added Al-Hakim. “It presents unparalleled opportunities for global companies to establish a foothold in the Kingdom, driven by regulations that encourage partnerships with locally registered firms.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.