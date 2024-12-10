California secures federal assistance to support response to Franklin Fire in Malibu

The fast-moving Franklin Fire ignited shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in Malibu Canyon near South Malibu Canyon Road and Francisco Ranch Road. More than 1,822 acres had burned, forcing the evacuation of most of Malibu.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on cost-share basis, will assist local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

On Monday, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services approved the prepositioning of firefighting resources in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and Ventura counties amid Red Flag fire weather conditions the National Weather Service called a Particularly Dangerous Situation.

Californians are urged to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities during extremely critical fire weather conditions expected in many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Inland Empire, San Diego County valleys and inland Orange County on Tuesday and Wednesday.