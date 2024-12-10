Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Set to Grow USD 47.85 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.28% | SNS Insider
MLCC Market Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a key driving factor for the growth of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights
According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Size will be valued at USD 15.58 billion in 2023, and it was valued at USD 47.85 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 13.28% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”
Driving Forces Behind the Growth of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market: Demand for Miniaturization and Advanced Electronics
The increasing demand for electronic devices and miniaturization trends in electronic components are among the primary drivers of the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market. As industries such as automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics demand more compact and efficient devices, the need for reliable and high-performance capacitors is escalating. MLCCs are favored for their high capacitance values, excellent frequency characteristics, and superior stability, making them ideal for use in applications such as smartphones, computers, electric vehicles (EVs), and power supplies. The rapid development of the 5G infrastructure and the rising adoption of electric vehicles are also contributing to the expanding MLCC market. These capacitors are critical for enhancing the performance of next-generation electronic systems, further driving the growth of this market.
SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- Darfon Electronics Corp.
- KEMET
- KYOCERA Corporation
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS
- TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.
- TDK U.S.A. Corporation
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Walsin Technology Corporation
- YAGEO Corporation
Technological Advancements and Expanding Applications Drive Growth in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market
The Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor market is set for robust growth through 2032, driven by a combination of technological advancements and expanding applications across several sectors. The rapid pace of innovation in consumer electronics and the surge in demand for high-performance components in industries like automotive and telecommunications are key factors fueling market expansion. The development of next-generation technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT), is increasing the demand for MLCCs in power management, signal filtering, and energy storage applications. As a result, the MLCC market is expected to witness continued growth, with increasing adoption in various high-tech applications.
Market Dynamics of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments by Type and Voltage Range
By Type
The General Capacitor segment dominates the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market due to its versatility and broad applicability across various industries. These capacitors are commonly used in consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and power management applications. Their ability to offer reliable performance, cost-effectiveness, and a wide capacitance range makes them the go-to choice for many electronic devices.
The Mega Cap segment is the fastest-growing in the MLCC market, driven by the increasing need for higher capacitance values in power-hungry applications. These capacitors are ideal for use in automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and high-frequency power systems where enhanced stability and reliability are essential. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs), smart grids, and advanced power management solutions has led to the growing adoption of Mega Cap MLCCs.
By Voltage Range
The Low Range (Up to 50V) segment dominates the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market due to its widespread use in consumer electronics, automotive applications, and power management systems. These capacitors are cost-effective and reliable for low-voltage applications such as smartphones, wearables, and small electronic devices. Their compact size, efficiency, and ability to perform in various environmental conditions contribute to their dominance in the market, catering to a broad spectrum of industries that require reliable, low-voltage performance.
The High Range (1000V & above) segment is the fastest-growing in the MLCC market, driven by the increasing demand for power-intensive applications such as renewable energy systems, electric vehicles (EVs), and industrial automation. As industries strive for greater energy efficiency and sustainability, high-voltage capacitors are crucial for handling the elevated power demands in these sectors. These capacitors offer high reliability and performance in harsh environments, supporting the growing need for high-capacity, high-performance components in modern technological advancements.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY TYPE
General Capacitor
Array
Serial Construction
Mega Cap
Others
BY VOLTAGE RANGE
Low Range (Up to 50V)
Mid Range (100V to 630V)
High Range (1000V & above)
BY DIELECTRIC TYPE
X7R
X5R
C0G
Y5V
Others
BY END-USER
Automotive
Industrial
Telecommunication
Data Transmission
Consumer Electronics
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Regional Market Outlook for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors: Asia-Pacific's Dominance and North America's Growth
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to maintain its dominance in the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market, contributing to more than 50% of the total market share by 2032. This region benefits from a high concentration of electronics manufacturers in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which are major consumers of MLCCs. The growing automotive and electronics industries in APAC are creating increased demand for MLCCs in power systems, communication devices, and energy storage solutions. Companies such as Murata Manufacturing, TDK Corporation, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are heavily investing in the region to meet this demand.
North America, driven by the U.S., is emerging as the fastest-growing region, with a strong emphasis on the automotive, defense, and communication industries. The region's growth is propelled by advancements in electric vehicles (EVs), 5G technology, and AI systems, all of which demand high-performance and reliable capacitors. Leading companies such as Vishay Intertechnology and KEMET Corporation are at the forefront of MLCC production in North America.
Recent Development
-31 October 2024 - TME has expanded its catalog with new high-performance ferrite ring inductors and capacitors from KEMET. These components, made from magnesium, zinc, nickel, or nanocrystals, are designed for optimal interference suppression in low-frequency applications and are suitable for a wide range of equipment, including home appliances, consumer electronics, and industrial machines.
-20 Sep 2024 Murata redefines miniaturization with the launch of the world’s first 006003-inch MLCC. This groundbreaking multilayer ceramic capacitor, measuring just 0.16 mm x 0.08 mm, offers a volume ratio 75% smaller than the previous smallest model, addressing the growing demand for ultra-compact components in sophisticated electronic devices.
