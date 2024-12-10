Tray Market Set to Reach USD 16.6 Billion by 2034, Driven by Consumer Demand for Convenient and Sustainable Packaging Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States is a key player in tray manufacturing, with steady growth expected at a CAGR of 1.60% until 2034. While growth may not be explosive, the market remains strong due to high demand for innovative and high-quality trays. In response to sustainability concerns, there is a growing focus on eco-friendly trays made from recycled materials or with biodegradable coatings.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tray market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating an increase from USD 12.8 billion in 2024 to USD 16.6 billion by 2034. This growth is largely attributed to a rising consumer preference for convenient and functional packaging solutions, particularly for food storage and transportation. The ease of handling and storing products in trays has made them an increasingly popular choice for consumers, especially in the food industry.

The growing emphasis on hygiene and food safety standards further drives the adoption of trays, especially in the foodservice and healthcare industries, where maintaining cleanliness and preventing contamination are paramount. Moreover, technological advancements in materials and manufacturing processes have enabled tray manufacturers to develop innovative solutions that are not only durable and lightweight but also customizable to meet specific customer needs, driving further growth in the industry.

Despite the positive momentum, the tray industry faces several challenges that act as restraints on its growth trajectory. One significant restraint is the increasing scrutiny on single-use plastics and environmental concerns surrounding packaging waste. As governments worldwide implement stricter regulations and consumers demand more sustainable alternatives, tray manufacturers are under pressure to develop eco-friendly solutions.

With more consumers opting for online shopping, there is a growing need for efficient and secure packaging solutions to protect products during transit. Trays, with their versatility and protective capabilities, are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. One prominent trend is the rise of smart packaging solutions integrated with IoT (Internet of Things) technology. Additionally, there is a growing preference for aesthetically pleasing and customizable tray designs, driven by consumer demand for unique and personalized packaging experiences. Tray manufacturers are leveraging digital printing technologies and creative packaging designs to meet these evolving consumer preferences and differentiate their products in the market.

Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/trays-market

Understanding the Tray Market

The Tray Market refers to the industry segment that involves the production, distribution, and sale of trays. Trays are flat, shallow containers used for carrying, serving, or storing items. They are commonly made from materials such as plastic, metal, wood, or paperboard and serve a wide range of applications across various industries, including:

Food Service: Trays used in restaurants, cafeterias, fast food outlets, and airlines to serve or transport food. Packaging: Trays designed for retail packaging, such as for fruit, electronics, or cosmetics. Medical: Trays used in hospitals and healthcare settings to hold medical instruments, equipment, or supplies.





Market Value of Tray by Country

Countries CAGR till 2034 United States 1.60 % India 4.70 % China 3.70 % Japan 1.20 % Germany 1.10 %

" The increasing focus on sustainability presents an opportunity for tray manufacturers to differentiate themselves by offering environmentally friendly alternatives. Companies that invest in research and development to develop biodegradable or compostable tray options stand to gain a competitive advantage in the market." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Factors Fueling the Growth of the Tray Market

Rising Demand for Convenient Packaging Solutions: The increasing demand for easy-to-handle, ready-to-use packaging solutions in food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods industries is driving the growth of the tray market. Growth in E-Commerce and Retail Packaging: As e-commerce continues to expand, the need for durable, efficient, and visually appealing trays for product packaging and shipping is boosting market growth. Sustainability Trends: The increasing focus on eco-friendly and recyclable materials is pushing the development of sustainable trays, such as biodegradable and compostable options, contributing to the market’s expansion. Technological Advancements in Tray Manufacturing: Innovations in tray production, including advanced molding, customization options, and automation, are enhancing the quality, functionality, and cost-efficiency of trays, driving their adoption. Growth in the Food Service and Hospitality Industry: As the food service and hospitality sectors grow, the need for hygienic, convenient, and aesthetically appealing trays for serving and food delivery is fueling market demand.



Key Takeaways From The Tray Market

The tray market has shown a steady demand with a historical CAGR of 1.80% from 2019 to 2023.

China’s tray market is experiencing faster growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.70% until 2034.

The United States remains a significant tray manufacturing hub, growing steadily at a CAGR of 1.60% through 2034.

Japan’s tray market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 1.20% until 2034.

Germany’s tray market will see a steady CAGR of 1.10% by 2034.

By 2034, the tray sector in India is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.70%.

Plastic trays dominate the market, expected to hold 53.3% market share in 2024.

Multi-cavity trays are projected to hold a dominant share of 69.4% in 2024, marking them as the leading product type.





Competitive Landscape

In the tray market, manufacturers are gearing up to tackle challenges while seizing opportunities for growth. With increasing demand across various sectors like food and beverage, healthcare, and retail, companies are focusing on innovation and sustainability to stay ahead. This includes developing lightweight yet durable tray solutions, aligning with stringent environmental regulations, and leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance product quality and customization options.

Manufacturers are actively investing in research and development to introduce eco-friendly tray solutions and exploring strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their market presence. By staying agile and responsive to evolving market trends, companies can effectively navigate the competitive landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the tray market.

Recent Developments:

• Harpak-ULMA, a producer of smart, integrated packaging solutions, has introduced a new tray sealing technology called 'Mondini Trave Sinfonia.' Giovanni Mondini, an Italian packaging solutions company, developed the novel solution.

• Greiner Packaging has many years of experience processing recycled PET for packaging. In September 2022, the plastics expert announced the acquisition of Greiner Recycling, a Serbian recycler of r-PET flakes.

• Holmen Iggesund presents Inverform PET 30, a 30-gsm version of its popular ready-made meal trays. This breakthrough product will dramatically minimize users' environmental impact. When compared to the 40 gsm variant, the reduction is more than 25%.

Key Companies in the Market

Sonoco Products Company

Genpak LLC

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Pactiv LLC

Winpak Ltd.

Pack LLC

Henry Molded Products, Inc.

OrCon Industries Corporation

Fibercel Packaging LLC

Faerch A/S

Silver Plastics GmbH & Co. KG

Quinn Packaging

Kari-Out Company

Cascades Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj



Key Segmentations: Tray Market

By Product Type:

Single Cavity

Multiple Cavity

By Material:

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Aluminum



By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Brick & Mortar Stores

E-retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Access the Old Source for This Report!

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/05/18/2446217/0/en/Trays-Market-is-Expected-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-7-3-During-the-Forecast-Period-2022-2032-Future-Market-Insights.html

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Schalen steht vor einem deutlichen Wachstum. Prognosen gehen von einem Anstieg von 12,8 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2024 auf 16,6 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2034 aus. Dieses Wachstum ist größtenteils auf die zunehmende Vorliebe der Verbraucher für praktische und funktionale Verpackungslösungen zurückzuführen, insbesondere für die Lagerung und den Transport von Lebensmitteln. Die einfache Handhabung und Lagerung von Produkten in Schalen hat sie zu einer immer beliebteren Wahl für Verbraucher gemacht, insbesondere in der Lebensmittelindustrie.

Der Schlüssel zu dieser Marktexpansion ist die wachsende Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Verpackungen. Hersteller reagieren auf Umweltschutzinitiativen, indem sie bei der Herstellung von Schalen nachhaltige Materialien verwenden und so Verbraucher ansprechen, die Wert auf Nachhaltigkeit legen. Daher wird erwartet, dass der Schalenmarkt im Prognosezeitraum eine stabile durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 2,60 % verzeichnen wird.

Neben der Nachhaltigkeit sind es die Vorschriften zur Lebensmittelsicherheit, die Innovationen in der Branche vorantreiben. Die Hersteller konzentrieren sich auf lebensmittelechte Materialien, die frei von Verunreinigungen sind, insbesondere bei Schalen für frische Produkte, um die Einhaltung strenger Lebensmittelsicherheitsstandards zu gewährleisten. Schwellenländer mit ihren wachsenden Ressourcen und der steigenden Nachfrage nach verpackten Lebensmitteln bieten dem Schalenmarkt erhebliche Wachstumschancen, insbesondere bei Papierschalen und Schalen für frische Produkte.

Den Tablettmarkt verstehen

Der Tablettmarkt bezieht sich auf das Industriesegment, das sich mit der Herstellung, dem Vertrieb und dem Verkauf von Tabletts beschäftigt. Tabletts sind flache, flache Behälter, die zum Tragen, Servieren oder Aufbewahren von Gegenständen verwendet werden. Sie werden üblicherweise aus Materialien wie Kunststoff, Metall, Holz oder Karton hergestellt und dienen einer breiten Palette von Anwendungen in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter:

Gastronomie : Tabletts, die in Restaurants, Cafeterias, Fast-Food-Läden und Fluggesellschaften zum Servieren oder Transportieren von Speisen verwendet werden. Verpackung : Schalen für die Einzelhandelsverpackung, beispielsweise für Obst, Elektronik oder Kosmetik. Medizin : Tabletts, die in Krankenhäusern und Gesundheitseinrichtungen zur Aufbewahrung von medizinischen Instrumenten, Geräten oder Vorräten verwendet werden.





Marktwert von Tabletts nach Land

Länder CAGR bis 2034 Vereinigte Staaten 1,60 % Indien 4,70 % China 3,70 % Japan 1,20 % Deutschland 1,10 %

„Der Tablettmarkt wächst aufgrund der gestiegenen Nachfrage in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Gastronomie, Einzelhandel und Gesundheitswesen. Dank Innovationen bei Materialien und Design werden Tabletts nachhaltiger und vielseitiger. Da Unternehmen sich auf umweltfreundliche Lösungen konzentrieren, werden recycelbare und biologisch abbaubare Tabletts wahrscheinlich den Markt dominieren“, sagt Ismail Sutaria, leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Schlüsselfaktoren für das Wachstum des Tablettmarktes

Steigende Nachfrage nach praktischen Verpackungslösungen : Die steigende Nachfrage nach einfach zu handhabenden, gebrauchsfertigen Verpackungslösungen in der Lebensmittel-, Pharma- und Konsumgüterindustrie treibt das Wachstum des Tablettmarktes voran. Wachstum im Bereich E-Commerce und Einzelhandelsverpackungen : Mit dem weiteren Ausbau des E-Commerce treibt der Bedarf an langlebigen, effizienten und optisch ansprechenden Schalen für Produktverpackung und Versand das Marktwachstum an. Nachhaltigkeitstrends : Der zunehmende Fokus auf umweltfreundliche und recycelbare Materialien treibt die Entwicklung nachhaltiger Tabletts, beispielsweise biologisch abbaubarer und kompostierbarer Optionen, voran und trägt zur Expansion des Marktes bei. Technologische Fortschritte bei der Tablettherstellung : Innovationen bei der Tablettproduktion, darunter fortschrittliche Formgebung, Anpassungsoptionen und Automatisierung, verbessern die Qualität, Funktionalität und Kosteneffizienz von Tabletts und fördern ihre Verbreitung. Wachstum im Lebensmittelservice- und Gastgewerbe : Mit dem Wachstum der Lebensmittelservice- und Gastgewerbebranche steigt die Marktnachfrage durch den Bedarf an hygienischen, praktischen und ästhetisch ansprechenden Tabletts zum Servieren und Ausliefern von Speisen.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Tablettmarkt

Der Tablettmarkt hat eine stabile Nachfrage mit einer historischen durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 1,80 % von 2019 bis 2023 gezeigt.

Der chinesische Markt für Tabletts wächst schneller; bis 2034 wird eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 3,70 % erwartet.

Die Vereinigten Staaten bleiben ein bedeutender Standort für die Tablettherstellung und verzeichnen bis 2034 ein stetiges Wachstum von durchschnittlich 1,60 %.

Der japanische Tablettmarkt dürfte bis 2034 mit einer moderaten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 1,20 % wachsen.

Bis 2034 wird der deutsche Tablettmarkt eine stabile durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 1,10 % verzeichnen.

Bis 2034 dürfte der Tablettsektor in Indien voraussichtlich eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,70 % verzeichnen.

Kunststoffschalen dominieren den Markt und dürften im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 53,3 % erreichen.

Prognosen zufolge werden Mehrfachmuldenschalen im Jahr 2024 einen dominierenden Anteil von 69,4 % haben und damit der führende Produkttyp sein.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Topmarken dominieren die Branche und nutzen ihre bekannten Namen, ausgedehnten Liefernetzwerke und treuen Kundenstämme. In der Kategorie Metallschalen zählen zu den Marken Greif, Mauser Group, Schoeller Allibert und Schutz. In der Kunststoffschalenbranche ragen Pactiv und Huhtamaki heraus. Um ihre Position als Spitzenreiter zu behaupten, haben diese riesigen Unternehmen viel Zeit in die Entwicklung neuer Schalentypen und -funktionen investiert.

Kleinere lokale Unternehmen kontrollieren ebenfalls einen erheblichen Teil des Marktes in ihren Gemeinden. Diese Unternehmen erfüllen spezifische lokale Anforderungen und halten sich an lokale Vorschriften, was ihnen einen Wettbewerbsvorteil in der Nähe ihres Wohnorts verschafft. Beispielsweise ist Nalgene in Nordamerika beliebt, Auriplast jedoch in Asien bekannt. Sie sind gut darin, die Wünsche ihrer Kunden in der Nachbarschaft vorherzusehen und ihre Produkte entsprechend anzupassen.

Wichtige Unternehmen auf dem Markt

Sonoco Products Company

Genpak LLC

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Pactiv LLC

Winpak Ltd.

Pack LLC

Henry Molded Products, Inc.

OrCon Industries Corporation

Fibercel Packaging LLC

Faerch A/S

Silver Plastics GmbH & Co. KG

Quinn Verpackung

Kari-Out Unternehmen

Cascades Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj



Aktuelle Entwicklungen in der Tablettindustrie:

Harpak-ULMA, ein Hersteller intelligenter, integrierter Verpackungslösungen, hat eine neue Schalenversiegelungstechnologie namens „Mondini Trave Sinfonia“ eingeführt. Giovanni Mondini, ein italienisches Unternehmen für Verpackungslösungen, hat die neuartige Lösung entwickelt.

Greiner Packaging verfügt über langjährige Erfahrung in der Verarbeitung von recyceltem PET für Verpackungen. Im September 2022 gab der Kunststoffexperte die Übernahme von Greiner Recycling bekannt, einem serbischen Recycler von r-PET-Flakes.

Holmen Iggesund präsentiert Inverform PET 30, eine 30 g/m²-Version seiner beliebten Fertiggerichtschalen. Dieses bahnbrechende Produkt wird die Umweltbelastung der Verbraucher drastisch reduzieren. Im Vergleich zur 40 g/m²-Variante beträgt die Reduzierung mehr als 25 %.



Wichtige Segmentierungen: Tablettmarkt

Nach Produkttyp:

Einzelhohlraum

Mehrere Hohlräume

Nach Material:

Plastik

Papier und Karton

Aluminium



Nach Vertriebskanal:

Direktvertrieb

Distributoren

Ziegel- und Mörtelgeschäfte

E-Einzelhandel

Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Ostasien

Südasien

Ozeanien

Naher Osten und Afrika



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

Food trays refer to flat, often rectangular or circular containers used for holding and serving food. These trays are typically made from various materials, including plastic, metal, paperboard, or molded pulp.

The global thermoformed trays market is predicted to reach a valuation of USD 6.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 10.4 Billion till the year 2032.

The demand for rigid trays is increasing rapidly due to their superior durability, enhanced product protection, and versatility across industries such as food packaging, pharmaceuticals, and consumer electronics.

The sales of tray sealer machines are expected to nearly double between 2022 and 2032, from about USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 to around USD 5.2 Billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 6.0% over the course of ten years.

The growth of fresh produce trays is driven by rising demand for sustainable packaging, consumer preference for convenience, and the increasing focus on preserving freshness and reducing food waste in the supply chain.

Global sales of paperboard trays are estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2023 and are anticipated to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2033. Revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period between 2023 and 2033.

Assembly trays are essential tools in manufacturing, streamlining the organization of components, improving workflow efficiency, minimizing assembly errors, and enhancing productivity by providing a structured and easily accessible workspace for workers.

The Pharma Trays Market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 6.5 billion by the end of the year 2023, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

In a recently updated edition, trends suggest a valuation of USD 80.6 billion for rigid box market in 2024. Sales of rigid boxes hold the potential to touch the valuation and even go beyond USD 96.3 billion by 2034. This indicates a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The rigid packaging container market is expanding at a 3% CAGR over the next ten years and lead the market to USD 275.2 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.