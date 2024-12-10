Beneficient Hires Industry Veteran Louise Jones to Lead Capital Markets and Custody Business Line Operations

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online platform AltAccess, announced the hiring of Louise Jones as Managing Director of Capital Markets and Custody Operations.

Beneficient hired Ms. Jones In connection with the Company’s recently announced transaction to acquire Mercantile Bank International Corp. (“Mercantile Bank”), an International Financial Entity (“IFE”). Among others, the authorized activities of IFEs may include custody, clearing, and payments and related traditional and digital products and services. Ms. Jones is expected to manage the integration of Mercantile Bank and spearhead the expansion of the Company’s fee-based alternative asset custody business, including the launch of a depositary receipt companion business line.

“We are thrilled to have Louise join Beneficient at a critical juncture in advance of integrating Mercantile Bank into our existing business while expanding our products and services,” said Beneficient. “Her deep experience and leadership will be critical as we manage our capital markets activities, grow our core alternative asset custody-related businesses, and commence a depositary receipt companion business line that we believe will be an important area of potential growth.”

Immediately prior to joining the Company, Ms. Jones was engaged as a consultant for the current owner of Mercantile Bank and was tasked with facilitating its sale to a third party. Ms. Jones’ career on Wall Street spans four decades, beginning when she was the youngest woman to hold a seat as a member of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and later served on various NYSE member committees and was nominated for Governor of the NYSE. Additionally, Ms. Jones led NYSE’s development and adoption of handheld technology, transforming floor trading and execution. She went on to co-found one of the largest independent NYSE floor brokerage operations, Cassidy, Jones & Co., Inc., which she ultimately successfully sold to Sungard Global. Her tenure as a senior financial advisor at Merrill Lynch and managing director of originations for Exworks Capital further underscores her multifaceted skill set that includes understanding diverse financial products, cultivating strategic partnerships and driving business development.

Her leadership transcends the trading floor; she built, owned and operated Sydney’s Playground, New York City’s largest indoor playground and was the only adoptee to serve on the Board of the New York Foundling Hospital.

Ms. Jones holds FINRA-registered licenses Series 7, 27, 63 and 66.

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds− with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote™ tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit www.trustben.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

