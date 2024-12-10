Synaptics Extends Veros™ IoT Connectivity Leadership with Dual-Core Bluetooth® 5.4 and IEEE 802.15.4 System on Chip

The SYN20708 supports Bluetooth Classic, BLE, Zigbee, and Thread concurrently to deliver simultaneous connectivity to multiple endpoints in heterogeneous network environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today extended its industry-leading VerosTM IoT connectivity family with the SYN20708 dual-core system on chip (SoC) for Bluetooth® 5.4 and IEEE 802.15.4. The Matter-compliant SoC supports Bluetooth (BT) Classic, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee®, and Thread protocols concurrently on both cores to allow simultaneous connections to multiple endpoints in heterogeneous network environments. The SYN20708 explicitly targets use cases that demand low latency, superior range, low power, and seamless interoperability with low system cost and minimal design complexity. Specific applications include dedicated home hubs, soundbars, automotive infotainment systems, control panels, and other consumer, automotive, healthcare, and industrial systems.

“With wireless IoT networks and nodes proliferating rapidly, we believe the SYN20708 provides device makers with a high-performance BT/BLE and 802.15.4 dual-core connectivity solution that delivers now on the need for flexible and robust connectivity,” said Vineet Ganju, VP of Wireless Marketing at Synaptics. “The SoC comes with Veros’ renowned software and ease of integration, allowing customers to innovate swiftly while meeting the most demanding latency and range requirements.”

Technical highlights

The highly integrated SYN20708 is based on a modular software architecture that streamlines the development of devices compatible with multiple heterogeneous wireless connections and protocols.

Key features of the SoC include:

Support for dual-antenna maximum ratio combining (MRC) and transmit beamforming (TxBF) for >2x range

Support for BT Classic Audio and LE Audio

Bluetooth 5.4 certification and compliance with Bluetooth 6.0, including Channel Sounding

Support for IEEE 802.15.4 (OpenThread and ZBOSS) up to Version 2

Support for BLE Long Range, angle of departure (AoD), and angle of arrival (AoA)

Open-source BLE stack to support full MCU mode

Synaptics’ proprietary CoEXTM technology for enhanced coexistence in the 2.4 GHz band



Availability

The SYN20708 is available now. Learn more:

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers, who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , or visit www.synaptics.com .

