Stingray and K2 Studios to Partner on EarthDay 365 FAST Channel and AVOD Offering

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, proudly announces its sales and content provisioning agreement with K2 Studios to operate and distribute the EarthDay 365 channel. This business collaboration will deliver a captivating mix of nature, conservation and science content to audiences worldwide through all of Stingray’s branded services, including Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) and Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) platforms.

EarthDay 365 features an unparalleled library with content from over 100 IMAX format films and more than 2,400 hours of unscripted series and specials, showcasing the highest quality visual resolution available, with 4K and 8K versions of the content available as well. With content spanning nature and animals, science, space, and exotic/adventure travel, the channel aims to highlight the beauty of our planet and the efforts of those working towards a sustainable future. Launched in early 2024, EarthDay 365 is found on Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee and Prime Video in the US, and LG Channels in several European markets, among other platforms, and will be expanding to additional notable platforms in the near future.

K2 Studios, renowned for its expertise in IMAX and giant screen documentary cinema, will provide a wealth of unique content, including upcoming IMAX format film releases, award-winning TV series and new productions. This collaboration will leverage Stingray's distribution network to bring this exceptional content to a broader audience, enhancing the viewing experience with state-of-the-art technology and innovative storytelling.

Channel co-founder Pamela Anderson, known for her advocacy in human rights, animal welfare, and environmental issues, also brings a powerful voice to EarthDay 365, inviting viewers to engage with the content and support the causes it champions.

"This partnership with K2 Studios represents an exciting opportunity for Stingray to broaden our content portfolio with engaging programming that captivates audiences worldwide," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "EarthDay 365 is more than just a channel; it's a movement towards greater awareness and action for the preservation of our planet."

As part of this initiative, Stingray and K2 Studios are committed to donating 5% of the ad revenue share to environmental causes, reinforcing their dedication to social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

About K2 Studios

Longtime documentary producer K2 Studios is a global leader in IMAX® format/giant screen cinema. Recent IMAX® format/giant screen theatrical releases include Space: The New Frontier narrated by Chris Pine, Fungi: Web of Life narrated by Bjork,Turtle Odyssey narrated by Russell Crowe, and Sea Lions with Sam Neill. K2’s IMAX® format/giant screen film Serengeti won Best Picture at the 2023 Giant Screen Cinema Association Expo. In 2020 K2 partnered with MGM Television to co-produce several premium unscripted television series in the areas of nature, conservation, and outdoor adventure. K2 distributes the world’s largest library of 100+ IMAX® format documentary films, and over 2,400 hours of documentary, nature, science, lifestyle, travel and music programming in HD, 4K/UHD, 8K and 3D for television, streaming, mobile and retail platforms worldwide. K2 founders also founded cable TV network Havoc Television focused on youth culture, action sports and independent music, which was carried by 100+ US cable operators in over 60M US TV homes (Comcast, Cox, Charter, Cablevision, etc).

For more information, please contact: Frédérique Gagnier Director, Communications & Partnerships Stingray fgagnier@stingray.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.