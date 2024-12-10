RTI Announces DDS Adoption into All AUTOSAR Packages and Platforms

RTI is the Leading DDS Contributor in AUTOSAR, Committed to Enhancing Safety and Connectivity for Automotive Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, announces that the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard is now included in the AUTOSAR Foundation Package —a set of shared standards supporting both Classic and Adaptive Platforms. The Classic Platform serves traditional automotive systems, while the Adaptive Platform enables advanced, flexible architectures for next-generation vehicles. Whether companies are focused on established systems or pushing the boundaries of future mobility, DDS provides robust connectivity solutions customized for different needs across many industries.

“With the Foundation Package, customers gain a unified set of interoperability standards that isn’t tied to any specific AUTOSAR platform,” said Thomas Bloor, Director of Automotive Business at RTI. “This promotes interoperability across companies and platforms, and other non-AUTOSAR environments. Tier 1s and OEMs can leverage systems certified to the highest safety standards alongside cutting-edge, high-compute technologies without needing to bridge compatibility gaps. By adopting DDS, they unlock the power of new technology while maintaining rigorous safety standards.”

This marks a significant step towards creating a foundation for seamless interoperability among systems. By fostering collaboration between vendors and customers, DDS supports the creation of larger, more robust systems that unify diverse technologies. This ensures that various components work harmoniously, naturally fueling innovation and enhancing automotive connectivity.

Building on this momentum, the formation of the SDV Alliance marks a critical advancement in automotive, uniting leaders from AUTOSAR , COVESA , Eclipse SDV , and SOAFEE to foster collaboration across consortia. With DDS now integrated into AUTOSAR, SOAFEE, and COVESA, it serves as a key enabler of interoperability, supporting scalable and cohesive SDV solutions.

The DDS standard managed by the Object Management Group (OMG®) enables secure real-time information exchange, modular application development and rapid integration in distributed systems. As an original author of the standard, RTI has extensive knowledge and experience with the broad implementation of DDS across industries.

RTI Connext® software delivers the world’s leading implementation of DDS, the only open standard for messaging that meets the unique needs of both enterprise and real-time systems. With open interfaces and advanced integration capabilities, DDS significantly reduces costs across the system lifecycle—from initial development and integration through ongoing maintenance and upgrades.

To learn more about RTI's DDS/AUTOSAR integration products, please visit this link . To learn more about RTI Connext for automotive systems, please visit rti.com/drive .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

