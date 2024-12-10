Redwood Logistics Named in 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) for the Second Consecutive Year

-- Redwood’s ability to orchestrate logistics execution and supply chain technology define the 4PL space --

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading modern fourth-party logistics (4PL) provider in North America, was named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) for the second consecutive year. Published on November 20, 2024, the Market Guide, per Redwood’s understanding, discusses industry trends as shippers pursue logistics outsourcing strategies that require a partner who can provide a simplified connection to an increasingly complex logistics and supply chain environment.

The 2024 Gartner Market Guide for 4PL provides an updated definition of a 4PL: "A fourth-party logistics (4PL) is a supply chain services provider that manages the design, build, run, measurement and orchestration of all or part of an end-to-end logistics network for a fee. It coordinates logistics operations via internal and/or external parties, delivering visibility, management control and optimization through an integrated technology platform."

With over two decades of dedicated service and robust presence in North America, Redwood has established itself as a trusted advisor for shippers looking to fully orchestrate their logistics execution and supply chain technology. Redwood's proprietary Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), RedwoodConnect™, empowers companies to tailor their logistics solutions to meet specific supply chain requirements, an essential backbone to Redwood's modern 4PL service. Redwood’s ability to orchestrate both the physical and digital supply chains contributed to the company being named among the sixteen 4PL vendors identified by Gartner.

According to the Market Guide: “The 4PL outsourcing model is often adopted by organizations to simplify and govern complicated logistics tasks through improved visibility, process automation and data management. This transformation in logistics is enabling organizations to focus their internal agenda on growth, supply chain integration and transformation. Logistics leaders should be cautious about the amount of control their 4PLs have in the supply chain services they provide and, therefore, govern their span of responsibility fittingly.”

"Our ability to orchestrate logistics execution and supply chain technology has positioned Redwood as a 4PL leading vendor," said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. " With innovations like our sustainability tool, Redwood Hyperion, the expansion of our cross-border solution, Redwood Mexico, and new partnerships integrated into RedwoodConnect, we’re enhancing every aspect of our modern strategy, setting a new standard for what it means to be a 4PL."

The Market Guide also highlights the global 4PL market: “The extension beyond third-party logistics (3PLs)-centric logistics services to a broader supply-chain-aligned 4PL service is expected to continue to gain momentum in the coming years. The 4PL logistics market was valued at $55.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $104.54 billion by the end of 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.39% for the period 2024 through 2030.

4PL adoption and uptake is cascading from typical Tier 1 organizations into the mid-tier, as more logistics functions seek enhanced value and solutions from their logistics partners.”

Redwood continues to deliver exceptional service to over 1,200 customers, including notable names such as Honda, Ashley Furniture, Do it Best, Hollister, Taylor Farms, and more. Of the 1,000+ employees at Redwood, half of the workforce is focused on physical logistics management, and the other half on supply chain technology solutions, displaying Redwood’s commitment to blending physical and digital supply chains. All told, Redwood has $5.5 billion in freight under management.

To read the newly released Market Guide, compliments of Redwood, follow the link here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

All rights reserved.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

Media Inquiries:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.