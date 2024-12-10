Quali Announces New Tools to Make Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Easy to Create, Provision, Orchestrate, and Maintain at Scale

Enhancements to Quali’s platform engineering solution Torque simplify end-to-end optimization of cloud infrastructure operations, from Day-0 through Day-2 of the infrastructure lifecycle

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quali, a leading provider of platform engineering solutions for infrastructure automation and management, announced today the availability of new solutions to simplify, democratize, and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Environments as Code at scale.

For years, Quali’s Torque platform has acted as a control plane for the resources managed in the user’s Git repositories. This approach enables users to orchestrate resources discovered via their repositories—including those defined via Terraform, OpenTofu, Ansible, Kubernetes, and other tools—into reusable Environment as Code blueprints. These blueprints create the foundation for a simple, self-service provisioning experience, which eliminates complexity, automates security, enforces cloud governance, and integrates with the user’s CI/CD platforms, Internal Developer Portals (IDPs), and developer tools.

Today’s announcements include new features that allow users to curate their cloud resources to streamline reusability, democratize self-service access to create and launch environments on-demand, and optimize the operation of all cloud resources at scale.

Key highlights of this release include:

Cloud Discovery & Visibility: Torque’s new Cloud Curate feature automatically discovers all services deployed via the user’s AWS and Microsoft Azure accounts, displays a detailed list of each resource discovered, and provides a breakdown of all resources by service type and the regions in which they were deployed. This provides a detailed inventory of any state of any cloud resource deployed via those cloud accounts, enabling users to curate those which could be useful as reusable IaC files. Support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is coming soon.

Torque’s new Cloud Curate feature automatically discovers all services deployed via the user’s AWS and Microsoft Azure accounts, displays a detailed list of each resource discovered, and provides a breakdown of all resources by service type and the regions in which they were deployed. This provides a detailed inventory of any state of any cloud resource deployed via those cloud accounts, enabling users to curate those which could be useful as reusable IaC files. Support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is coming soon. Curate Cloud Resources as IaC Files: Cloud Curate generates open-source Terraform files defining the configuration of resources discovered from the user’s cloud accounts in less than one minute. Users can then download those files and leverage them via their Git repositories and/or Quali Torque’s platform for provisioning IaC and cloud environments. The tool also tracks which resources have been previously codified via Cloud Curate, as well as those which are managed via Quali Torque, so users can quickly identify unmanaged cloud resources. The option to export resources to OpenTofu is coming soon. The ability to bypass the creation of IaC modules and launch cloud environments immediately after discovering cloud resources is in development and expected to be released soon.

Cloud Curate generates open-source Terraform files defining the configuration of resources discovered from the user’s cloud accounts in less than one minute. Users can then download those files and leverage them via their Git repositories and/or Quali Torque’s platform for provisioning IaC and cloud environments. The tool also tracks which resources have been previously codified via Cloud Curate, as well as those which are managed via Quali Torque, so users can quickly identify unmanaged cloud resources. The option to export resources to OpenTofu is coming soon. The ability to bypass the creation of IaC modules and launch cloud environments immediately after discovering cloud resources is in development and expected to be released soon. Simplified IaC Provisioning via Quali Torque: As users create IaC files, Quali Torque can automatically discover those resources and enable users to provision infrastructure and environments on-demand. Torque’s self-service provisioning process abstracts out the complexity of traditional automation platforms so users can launch infrastructure and environments without entering security credentials, variables, or other technical details. Role-based access controls, cloud governance policies, and detailed visibility enable administrators to ensure that users only provision infrastructure within their guardrails for configurations, security, compliance, and cost efficiency.

As users create IaC files, Quali Torque can automatically discover those resources and enable users to provision infrastructure and environments on-demand. Torque’s self-service provisioning process abstracts out the complexity of traditional automation platforms so users can launch infrastructure and environments without entering security credentials, variables, or other technical details. Role-based access controls, cloud governance policies, and detailed visibility enable administrators to ensure that users only provision infrastructure within their guardrails for configurations, security, compliance, and cost efficiency. AI Copilot to Generate Resources & Provide Support: Torque’s new AI Copilot simplifies the creation of code to provision environments and enforce policies based on user-submitted prompts, while also answering user-submitted questions based on Torque documentation. This accelerates productivity by simplifying and automating complex tasks that are typically relegated to a select few cloud experts. Support for GitOps workflows, CI/CD platforms, CLI, IDE, and Internal Developer Platforms (IDPs) like Backstage enable Torque users to scale AI-generated resources easily.

Torque’s new AI Copilot simplifies the creation of code to provision environments and enforce policies based on user-submitted prompts, while also answering user-submitted questions based on Torque documentation. This accelerates productivity by simplifying and automating complex tasks that are typically relegated to a select few cloud experts. Support for GitOps workflows, CI/CD platforms, CLI, IDE, and Internal Developer Platforms (IDPs) like Backstage enable Torque users to scale AI-generated resources easily. Mapping the Impact of IaC Updates on Environments and Blueprints: Torque provides a visual layout showing how any IaC resource in their repositories is used in any active environments, inactive environments, and environment blueprints. This includes the ability to filter and view by every commit of an IaC module so users can map the impact of specific code changes on environment outputs. This enables Torque users to prevent disruptions and resolve errors that may affect live environments when pushing updates to IaC.

Torque provides a visual layout showing how any IaC resource in their repositories is used in any active environments, inactive environments, and environment blueprints. This includes the ability to filter and view by every commit of an IaC module so users can map the impact of specific code changes on environment outputs. This enables Torque users to prevent disruptions and resolve errors that may affect live environments when pushing updates to IaC. Operation Hub to Track All Deployments & Day-2 Actions on Cloud Environments: Torque’s new Operation Hub shows all environment deployments and Day-2 actions performed on those environments in a single view. This enables administrators to see all active environments, view all terminated environments over time, track actions performed on those environments, and see the users responsible so they can make informed decisions more quickly and easily. Custom role-based permissions allow admins to restrict Operation Hub to specific Spaces in Torque where user access is managed, while also providing Torque account admins this level of visibility across all users in all Spaces in their account.

“With this release, we make it straightforward for users to move any cloud setup—whether created with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) or spun up manually—into a governed, stateful state,” said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. “We believe that achieving robust, managed cloud environments shouldn’t hinge on a user's IaC expertise. This capability ensures that anyone can access the benefits of automation, efficient cloud management, and reusability in their operations, no matter where they begin.”

About Quali:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides platform engineering tools to help enterprise technology and engineering teams accelerate and optimize the use of multi-cloud infrastructure. Global 2000 enterprises rely on Quali’s solutions to democratize cloud access securely and efficiently by simplifying the experience of deploying application environments and enforcing cloud governance at scale. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on LinkedIn.

