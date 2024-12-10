Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,676 in the last 365 days.

Stryker declares an $0.84 per share quarterly dividend

Portage, Michigan, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share payable January 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 5.0% versus the prior year and previous quarter

“We continue to deliver strong financial results, and consistent with our capital allocation priorities we are raising our dividend 5.0%,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Stryker.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stryker declares an $0.84 per share quarterly dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more