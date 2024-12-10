Liver Metastasis Treatment Market to Reach US$ 3.3 Billion, Growing at 6.5% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Growing demand for sophisticated and personalized treatment options to cure liver metastasis is expected to boost the market.

Rockville, MD, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global liver metastasis treatment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,767.9 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The liver metastases treatment market is expected to show exceptional growth due to growing demand for different advanced treatment modalities targeted at improving the patient prognosis. Recent analysis by Fact.MR infers that rising incidences of primary cancer, such as colorectal and breast cancer, accelerate the development of targeted and minimally invasive therapies and demand in the market at a fast accelerating pace.

There is a growing demand for efficient treatment options that take into account the complexity associated with liver metastases. Generally, the presence of liver metastasis introduces complexities in patient management and care because the liver performs major metabolic functions and plays a central role in bodily functions. This has led to the development of systemic and localized therapies, including TACE, RFA, and immunotherapies, which have promising features in extending the survival of patients.

According to an analyst from Fact.MR, "Liver metastasis treatment has entered an era of radical change, with demand for personalized and minimally invasive treatments seeing an increase, from both the research fraternity and patients."

Increasing demand for systemic therapies, such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy, indicates shifting toward treating metastatic cancer at a molecular level, which would better allow the achievement of quality life and long-term outcomes in patients.

There is an emerging requirement for the discovery of new therapeutic methods that cause minimum damage to peripheral normal tissues. Targeted therapies directly interfere with cancer-specific molecular pathways, while immunotherapies enhance the body's immune response against metastatic cells and have gradually made a place among the standard treatments for liver metastasis.

Diseases such as colorectal, breast, and lung cancer are more common in liver metastasis and thus are gaining wide incidence globally. According to the World Health Organization, rates of cancer are projected to rise quite substantially over the next decade. This places additional emphasis on the need for metastatic treatment.

Minimally invasive treatments, such as TACE, RFA, and microwave ablation, require much shorter recovery times and carry fewer risks of complications. Therefore, these techniques benefit especially those patients who may not be candidates for invasive surgery. With an increase in the adoption of these treatments within high-income and emerging markets, the liver metastases treatment market is well set to further expand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global liver metastasis treatment market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 3,318.6 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 326.5 million growing at a CAGR of 6% between 2019 to 2023

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2023 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 2% in 2034

in 2034 Prominent players in the market are Janssen Pharmaceuticals (J&J), AstraZeneca, and Bayer AG among others.

Intravenous route under by route of administration type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,130.5 million between 2024 and 2034

“The liver metastases treatment market is looking ahead, focusing on expanding access to advanced treatment options through strategic partnerships, product innovation, and emerging market expansion, the following goals have been identified for stakeholders in the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Liver Metastasis Treatment Market:

AstraZeneca; Bayer AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Merck & Co. Inc.; Novartis AG; Ono Pharmaceutical; Pfizer, Inc.; Other Prominent Players

Market Development

With cost-effective solutions and regional partnerships, several companies are trying to make these advanced treatments reachable even in the most poor infrastructure healthcare settings. The overall demand in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India, keeps growing at a steady pace due to an increasing rate of cancer and extended healthcare infrastructure. Several firms are targeting these countries first while initiating new clinical trials or facility expansions.

Top companies operating in the treatment of liver metastases are seriously investing in research and development to introduce more targeted and effective treatments. An example is the recent release by Medtronic of a next-generation radiofrequency ablation device with FDA clearance that is capable of dealing with hard-to-reach tumors in the liver, thus providing a less-invasive option for those patients where surgery cannot be performed. This is the product launched in November 2022, which reflects the further push toward innovative treatments.

Strategic collaborations among major pharmaceutical companies and medical technology firms will further accelerate the development of targeted therapies and precision diagnostics for liver metastases. With serious investments being directed towards research, partnerships, and increased market presence in developing economies, the liver metastasis treatment market stands fairly strong to show strong growth. The concentration on systemic and targeted therapies denotes industrywide commitment toward better outcomes in a complicated and traditionally challenging oncology segment.

These recent developments give an indication of the commitment that key players in the liver metastases treatment market are making toward innovative and effective solutions for the particular challenges involved in the management of liver metastases. As this market continues to evolve, Fact.MR will monitor progress associated with product innovation, partnerships, and geographic expansion, all instrumental in meeting the increased demand for advanced metastatic liver cancer treatments across the globe.

On February 2023, Boston Scientific, captured a new embolization platform that is intended to further improve TACE for liver metastases, a move that bolsters Boston Scientific’s move into interventional oncology segment.

Liver Metastasis Treatment Industry News:

In April 2023, Janssen Pharmaceuticals announced the clearance of a new targeted medicine for the treatment of metastatic liver cancer in Japan, demonstrating the company's dedication to expanding its cancer portfolio in Asian countries.

In an effort to increase the targeted therapeutic response rate through precision diagnostics, Roche unveiled a novel biomarker-based diagnostic tool in March 2023 that may tailor liver metastasis treatment.

In keeping with its overall strategy of growing its cancer treatment product sector and focusing on precision medicine, Bayer launched a new clinical study for a tailored medication targeted at colorectal liver metastases in January 2023.

New clinical results released by AstraZeneca in October 2022 demonstrated the effectiveness of the drug's immunotherapy treatment in treating liver metastases and established the drug's eligibility as a first-line treatment for patients with incurable cancers.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global liver metastasis treatment market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the by drug class (chemotherapy drugs, targeted therapy drugs, immunotherapy drugs, hormonal therapy drugs, and other drug classes), by route of administration (oral and intravenous), by age group (pediatric patients (0-17 years), young adults (18-39 years), middle-aged adults (40-64 years), and older adults (65+ years)), by end-user (hospitals, cancer treatment centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and specialized clinics), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

