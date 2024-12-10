Discover the SPLRG ($SPLRG) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that SPLRG ($SPLRG) will soon be listed on XT.COM! The SPLRG/USDT trading pair will be available in the Main Zone (RWA). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 09:00 on December 17, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on December 17, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 09:00 on December 18, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on December 18, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on December 19, 2024 (UTC)





About SPLRG ($SPLRG)

SPLRG, brought to you by XVA Collective, redefines the way we engage with Real World Assets (RWA). This innovative token unlocks access to tokenized luxury goods and limited-edition collectibles, making it easier than ever to invest in tangible assets through blockchain technology. By combining elegance and efficiency, SPLRG bridges the gap between traditional asset ownership and the limitless potential of the digital world.

The listing of SPLRG on XT.COM is a pivotal step in expanding the token's reach and accessibility, allowing a broader audience to benefit from the growing RWA sector. With SPLRG, investors can seamlessly merge the allure of luxury with the cutting-edge technology of blockchain.

About XT.COM

Established in 2018, XT.COM stands as the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, serving nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million ecosystem users worldwide. Supporting 800+ high-quality tokens and 1,000+ trading pairs, XT.COM provides a wide range of trading options, including spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite possibilities of blockchain technology through a secure, trusted, and user-friendly platform.

Join us as we welcome SPLRG to XT.COM and take another step toward redefining asset ownership in the digital age!

