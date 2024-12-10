Press Release

Nokia launches world’s first 5G 360° camera for industrial use



New Nokia product delivers 360-degree immersive multimedia streaming in demanding environments.



New camera provides 8K streaming of low-latency high-resolution 360° video coupled with spatial audio over 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connectivity, reducing the need for multiple cameras across industrial sites.

Coupled with the leading Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software solution, the camera now completes a full end-to-end solution for customers.



10 December 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today that it is launching the world’s first 5G-enabled 360° camera for industrial usage.

The camera is designed for harsh industrial conditions and comes with cyber-secure software and built-in security hardware. The camera is the result of long-term extensive Nokia multimedia research and contains many of Nokia’s ground-breaking innovations.

Waterproof (IP67) and shock-resistant, the camera provides 8K streaming with low-latency high-resolution 360° video coupled with spatial audio over 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, enabling versatile usage scenarios and minimizing the need for extensive use of traditional cameras at industrial sites and entertainment events. The Nokia 360 Camera (WiFi variant) provides a cost efficient solution with full benefits of 8K 360° multimedia streaming, and the Nokia 5G 360 Camera – Extreme Temperature variant enables product deployment in extreme temperatures.

The ability to transmit video and audio over private and public wireless networks enables real-time remote-control usage, enabling customers to reduce the risk of accidents and increasing reliability and operational efficiency. Coupled with the leading Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software solution, the camera completes a full end-to-end solution for customers seeking real-time remote use cases such as situational awareness, remote monitoring, remote inspection or teleoperation of industrial equipment.

Nokia RXRM provides extensive APIs for customer AI platforms to benefit from 360° video and 3D OZO Audio. Customers can implement analytics, overlays, extended reality and novel innovations on top of immersive live video. RXRM’s ground-breaking 360° video and spatial audio increases the accuracy of what users see through near-instant, ultra-HD content streaming. It provides truly immersive experiences that will redefine the ways in which people work together in industrial context.

RXRM customers in different fields are already using the technology for a variety of use cases, delivering on the vast potential for this immersive technology to make industrial processes safer, faster and more cost efficient.

Finnish company Callio Pyhäjärvi is an early RXRM customer, and they have repurposed Europe’s deepest mine (Pyhäsalmi mine: 1,445 meters) into a multidisciplinary operating environment for R&D, remote operations, training and for spearheading the latest technologies for the mining industry globally.

Sami Ranta, General Manager, RXRM, Nokia, said: “Nokia RXRM allows industrial customers to enhance their business processes, saving costs from product support to field operations. Adding a 5G-enabled industrial camera product to RXRM now offers a complete solution for real-time remote use cases such as situational awareness, remote monitoring, teleoperation and stadium scale sports and entertainment events.”

Sakari Nokela, Chief Development Officer, Callio Pyhäjärvi, said: “The Nokia 5G 360 Camera is a true innovation for demanding industrial use cases. Previously, existing cameras have been unable to meet the challenges posed by the harsh conditions of mining operations in Callio Business Park. With the trusted Nokia product reliability and security, this camera effectively addresses a critical gap in the market.”

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia

Webpage: Nokia Industrial devices

Video: Nokia 5G 360 Camera - World's first 5G 360 camera

Video: How will Industry 4.0 be transformed by immersive live streaming?

Photos: Industrial devices

Blog: Nokia RXRM Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia use cases

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.