Nokia extends long-term partnership with Iliad Group

·New agreement sees companies extend long-term partnership for deploying mobile networks in France and Italy which began in 2010.

·Deal supports iIiad Group’s mobile network and core solutions in France and Italy.

10th December 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has signed a new multi-year contract extension with iIiad Group (iIiad) to support the operator’s 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks across France and Italy. The deal, which also includes the operator’s footprint on the French Caribbean and Indian Ocean Islands, will see the continuation of both companies' long-standing strategic partnership which began in 2010.

Under the deal, Nokia will supply solutions from its market-leading, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including baseband, Massive MIMO radios, Remote Radio Head products and Core solutions. Nokia’s cloud-native 4G/5G Core and IMS Voice Core will enable iliad to quickly and securely deploy new network services without limitations in multi-cloud environments at scale.

Thomas Reynaud, Chief Executive Officer at iliad Group, said: “We strive to give our customers the best possible connectivity experiences across all our markets and territories. Our 14-year partnership with Nokia has been fundamental to building our mobile networks.”

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: “This multi-year contract extension is a great step in Nokia’s long-term strategic partnership with iliad Group, one of the largest telecom operators in Europe. It is built on strong foundations and a shared commitment to build high-performing, sustainable networks. We have been with iIiad Group every step of the way since 2010 and look forward to continuing this journey with them into the future.”

