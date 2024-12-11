Global Drone GIS Mapping Market to Surge US$ 1,875.1 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 16.5%

Drone GIS Mapping Market

MD, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global drone GIS mapping market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 407.2 million in 2024 and is projected to climb at US$ 1,875.1 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.Geospatial information systems are greatly benefited from GIS mapping drones . These tools give professionals an affordable, effective, and very accessible way to get geospatial data for a variety of purposes. Even though they have some drawbacks, more open legislation and ongoing technological advancement can help the industry to grow.GIS mapping with the help of drones is cost and time effective when compared with the traditional approach. Costs of hiring aircraft, professional pilots, and others are eliminated with the help of drone utility in GIS mapping. This is one of the leading factors attributing to the demand for drone GIS mapping services. Moreover, these services are largely demanded in the agriculture and construction sector to offer substantial data relevant to the field to exhibit necessary decisions for improvement.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8169 Key Takeaways from Market Study• During 2024-2034, the market will expand with CAGR of 16.5%• Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 17.5%• Navigation mapping services holds about 32.6% of share in service type segment• The global drone GIS mapping services market growth was about 8.1% during the historic period (2019-2023).“Agriculture sector manifests potential demand in the drone GIS mapping market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market Growth StratagemsThe drone GIS mapping services market is highly fragmented with the presence of various new & established market players in the industry. To stay ahead in the competition, these market players are taking favourable initiatives like service launches and mergers & acquisitions. Such initiatives are resulting in the enhancement of the global footprint of market players in the industry and significantly capturing the market share.In September 2021, Esri India, which is a leading GIS software & solution provider has introduced Site Scan for ArcGIS. It is a cloud-based drone mapping solution that captures data, analyzes data, and does drone fleet management for the customer.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8169 More Valuable InsightsFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone GIS mapping market, presenting historical market data (2019-2023) and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of services (thematic mapping, topographic mapping, cadastral mapping, navigation mapping and series mapping), end-use industry (energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration and real estate & industrial plant) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).Key Players-ABJ Drones; Aerial Robotix; Aerial drone solution; AerialWorks Inc.; AERIUM Analytics; Aerodrome; Aeroview Services; Afridrones; Aivia Group; AMKVO; Arch Aerial; Avian UAS; Astral Aerial Solutions; DATA PKT Aviation; AUAV; Dronegy; DJM Aerial Solutions; DroneView Technologies LLC; EagleHawk; Falconviz; Other Competitors.Industry news-In January 2024, Kozhikode Corporation will introduce GIS Mapping from January 2024 onwards. Kozhikode Corporation plans to record an inch-by-inch asset mapping of all public assets such as roads, bridges, drainage, and waste management. The data captured through drones and advanced positioning systems will be uploaded to a web portal for real-time access and analysis. It enhances resource management and decision-making with efficiency. Kozhikode will become the third municipal corporation in Kerala to join Kannur and Kollam with GIS mapping. The implementation of the project is carried out by UL Technology Solutions.In February 2024, Trimble and DroneDeploy made the announcement of their partnership during GeoWeek 2024 in Denver, Colorado. With this, it further advances high-accuracy drone mapping, placing into the fore RTK workflows, machine learning-based Digital Terrain Models, among others, and enhanced GCP processing. The goal of DroneDeploy is to abstract some of the complexities in drone surveying for customers, so they can be able to focus on building rather than necessarily learn GIS techniques. Examples include single GCP processing to increase accuracy.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global drone as a service market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 billion in 2023. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% over the next 10 years and attain a market value of US$ 25.2 billion by the end of 2033.The global drone batteries market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 14.1 billion by the end of 2032.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 