The Epigenetics Market to Soar, Expected to Reach USD 66 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Epigenetics Market

Epigenetics Market Poised for Robust Growth at a CAGR of 17.7%, Driven by Precision Medicine Advancements and Rising Government Funding

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Epigenetics Market size was estimated at USD 15.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 66 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The epigenetics market is driven by significant government funding and advancements in precision medicine. Federal investments, such as the USD 1.2 billion allocated in 2023 for epigenetic research, underscore the potential of the field in untangling disease mechanisms and making possible targeted therapies. Such investment supports innovation and speeds up the development of leading-edge techniques. Companies are also heavily investing, such as Moonwalk Biosciences securing USD 57 million early in 2024 to advance epigenetic profiling. The incidence of cancer is increasing; in 2023, 20 million cases are expected to reach 30.1 million by 2041, thereby emphasizing early detection and effective treatment. Epigenetic drugs are increasingly becoming popular, especially in the management of diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders, particularly in conjunction with traditional therapies. An increased interest in the study of gene regulation beyond DNA sequencing and its implications for personalized medicine further drives the growth of the market. Advances in epigenetic enzyme inhibitors, such as HDMs and DNMTs, indicate the revolutionary potential of these therapies for complex diseases.Get a Free Sample Report of Epigenetics Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4520 Key Epigenetics Market Players:Roche DiagnosticsBio-TechneThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Zymo Research CorporationEisai Co. Ltd.Epizyme Inc.Active Motif Inc.Dovetail Genomics LLCIllumina Inc.Promega CorporationAbcam plc.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.Enzo Life Sciences Inc.Syndax PharmaceuticalsAgilent Technologies Inc.CellCentricAsisChem Inc.DomainexPerkinElmer Inc.Market AnalysisEpigenetic mechanisms have been important breakthroughs in understanding what will drive the demand for more tools and therapies that combat genetic disorders and cancers. Personalized medicine has led to further expansion in markets where epigenetic insights could be used to tailor therapies to individual genetic profiles. Substantial government and private funding of advanced diagnostics and therapies further solidified the epigenetics market as a foundation cornerstone of modern medical innovation. Such notable initiatives include the Human Epigenome Project, which mapped epigenetic changes across cell types, forming a critical foundation for further research and applications.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4520 Key Market SegmentsBy Product• Reagents• Kits- ChIP sequencing kit- Whole Genomic Amplification kit- Bisulfite Conversion kit- RNA sequencing kit- Others• Instruments• Enzymes• ServiceBy Application• Oncology- Solid tumors- Liquid tumors• Non-oncology oncology- Inflammatory diseases- Metabolic diseases- Infectious diseases- Cardiovascular diseases- OthersBy Technology• DNA Methylation• Histone Methylation• Histone Acetylation• Large non-coding RNA• MicroRNA modification• Chromatin structuresBy End-use• Academic Research• Clinical Research• Hospitals & Clinics• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies• OthersSegment AnalysisBy ProductReagent segments dominated the market in 2023 with over 33% of global revenue, mainly due to the role these play in examining and modulating epigenetic mechanisms. Major players in the field, such as Promega Corporation, produce a range of kits and reagents for DNA methylation and histone modification analyses, thus this segment represents an essential aspect of epigenetic studies. Services will lead the market, increasing at the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, due to applications for specific epigenomic data in technologies like ChIP-seq and bisulfite sequencing, that is growing.By End UserThe academic research segment dominated the epigenetics market in 2023, accounting for more than 36% of total revenue. This is due to the vast potential of epigenetics in medicine, biology, and genetics, which has been of great interest to the academic world. Universities are spearheading the quest to unravel the complex mechanisms of epigenetics, revealing information on disease pathways and personalized medicine. Meanwhile, clinical research is poised to grow at a very rapid pace, with an expected CAGR of 17%. This growth comes from the role of epigenetics in identifying therapeutic targets and elucidating interactions between environmental factors and the genome, which makes it integral to advancing personalized treatment strategies.Need any customization research on Epigenetics Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4520 Regional DevelopmentNorth AmericaIn 2023, North America dominated the epigenetics market with over 36% market share. Strong healthcare infrastructure, huge R&D investments, and public awareness drive the dominance in this region. Initiatives by U.S. firms such as Chroma Medicine investing $125 million into epigenetic editing technology also demonstrate the growth in this market. The presence of significant players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina reinforces innovation and cement leadership for this region.Asia PacificThe Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with an estimated CAGR of 16.5% during the period from 2024 to 2032. Rising demand for genome editing technologies and the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders are some of the factors. Investments by companies such as Epigenic Therapeutics, which recently raised $32 million for advanced gene modulation therapies, will support growth in the region. The high demand for synthetic biology solutions in Japan and favorable regulatory frameworks in China further support growth.Recent Developments• BioLabs and Promega Partnership Expansion (December 2023)BioLabs and Promega expanded their collaboration to enhance global life sciences innovation. Promega’s German subsidiary provides cutting-edge equipment and training to BioLabs Heidelberg, supporting early-stage startups in epigenetics.• Eisai Co. Ltd. In December 2023, Eisai announced new clinical trial results for Tazemetostat, its EZH2 inhibitor, demonstrating significant efficacy in combination therapies for lymphoma and solid tumors, further reinforcing its role in epigenetic-based cancer treatment.Buy Full Research Report on Epigenetics Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4520 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Epigenetics Market by Product8. Epigenetics Market by Application9. Epigenetics Market by Technology10. Epigenetics Market by End-use11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.