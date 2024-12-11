Motion Control Software In Robotics Market in 2024: Intelligent Automation Platforms In Enhancing Robotic Performance

Motion Control Software In Robotics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The motion control software in robotics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $38.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%” — The Business Research Company

What Does The Future Hold For The Motion Control Software In Robotics Market?

The motion control software in robotics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $13.85 billion in 2023 to $16.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in demand for robotics in the industrial sector, an increase in demand for precision in manufacturing, growth in adoption of robotics in various industries, the rise of Industry 4.0, enhanced software capabilities, and a rise in the need for efficient production processes, as well as the adoption of robots in the health sector.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Motion Control Software In Robotics Market?

The automation of the manufacturing and automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the motion control software in robotics market going forward. Automation in the manufacturing and automotive industries refers to the use of advanced technologies, including robotics, artificial intelligence AI, and machine learning, to perform tasks in their respective industries. Automation, in various industries such as manufacturing and automotive, is due to higher productivity, cost reduction, continuous risk validation, greater energy efficiency, and demographics. Motion control software in robotics enhances automation by precisely directing robot movements, enabling complex tasks with high accuracy and repeatability. This in turn increases efficiency, reduces errors, and optimizes production processes. For instance, in 2023, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization, industrial robot installations in manufacturing climbed by 12% overall in 2022 to reach 41,624 units. Further, the automotive industry, consisting mainly of US, Canadian, and Mexican businesses, was the top adopter with 20,391 installed units, a 30% rise from 2021. Therefore, automation in manufacturing and the automotive industry drives the motion control software in robotics market.

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Motion Control Software In Robotics Market?

The motion control software in robotics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $38.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing automation in manufacturing, rising demand for precision in robotic operations, expansion of collaborative robots cobots, growing adoption in the automotive and electronics industries, and increasing push for Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Who Are The Key Players In The Market And What Are Some Recent Developments?

Major companies operating in the motion control software in robotics market include Siemens AG, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Murata Machinery Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Omron Corporation, Fanuc Robotics Company, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Kuka AG, Teradyne Inc., Moog Inc., Comau S.p.A., Kollmorgen Corporation, Aerotech Inc., Nachi Robotics System Inc., Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Galil Motion Control Inc., Denso Wave Inc., and Energid Technologies Corp.

Major companies in the market are focusing on the development of innovative solutions like intelligent automation platforms. These platforms enable advanced functionalities such as real-time data processing, predictive maintenance, and adaptive control strategies. For instance, in June 2024, ABB Group, a US-based industrial robots manufacturer, launched OmniCore. This cutting-edge automation platform offers exceptional precision with robot path accuracy under 0.6mm and speeds up to 1,600mm/s. OmniCore enhances versatility with over 1,000 customizable features and integrates seamlessly with ABB's absolute accuracy and PickMaster Twin software. This unified system boosts productivity and energy efficiency, enabling robots to operate up to 25% faster while consuming 20% less energy.

How Is The Motion Control Software In Robotics Market Segmented?

The motion control software in robots market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Software: Pick And Place, Painting, Hold and Rotate, Drilling, Striking, Other Software

2 By Motion Type: Linear, Rotary, Oscillatory, Omni-Directional

3 By Robot Type: Articulated, Polar, Cylindrical, Cartesian, SCARA, Other Robot Types

4 By Application: Industrial Robot, Medical Robot, Consumer Robot

5 By End-User: Manufacturing Industries, Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Research Academia, Other End-Users

What Is The Regional Impact On The Market?

North America was the largest region in the motion control software in robotics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the motion control software in robotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

