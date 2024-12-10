Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Endorses TAKE IT DOWN Act

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly announces its endorsement of the TAKE IT DOWN Act, a critical piece of legislation aimed at enhancing online safety, particularly for vulnerable populations.As the leading voice for Hispanic-owned businesses across the nation, the USHBC understands that a thriving economy and a safe, equitable digital landscape go hand in hand. The TAKE IT DOWN Act represents an important step in addressing the exploitation and harmful content that disproportionately impacts women and children. Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the USHBC, emphasized the importance of this legislation:“The TAKE IT DOWN Act represents a vital commitment to ensuring the internet is a safe and productive space, especially for women, children, and vulnerable populations. By addressing the misuse of technology and fostering an ecosystem free from harmful content, this legislation aligns with the USHBC’s mission to empower Hispanic-owned businesses and strengthen the economic fabric of our nation. Our endorsement underscores our dedication to advancing policies that protect both communities and commerce.”Javier continued by saying:“The UHSBC commends Senators Ted Cruz, Amy Klobuchar, and their colleagues from both sides of the aisle for their leadership and collaborative approach to advancing this important initiative. Their commitment to meaningful change is a model of bipartisan action, and I hope that our support can help show policymakers the type of tech regulation that businesses can get behind. I urge Congressional leaders in the House to join Senators Cruz and Klobuchar in protecting vulnerable communities.”As the leading advocate for America’s Hispanic-owned businesses, the USHBC looks forward to working alongside policymakers, community leaders, and businesses to ensure the successful passage and implementation of this legislation. Together, we can create a safer, more inclusive future for all Americans.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.