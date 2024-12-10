Kinnett Plumbing Shares Expert Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes this Winter

Woodbridge, VA – With winter temperatures dropping, homeowners and property managers in Woodbridge are facing the seasonal challenge of frozen water pipes. Kinnett Plumbing, a trusted and experienced plumber in Woodbridge, VA, is stepping up to offer critical advice based on years of expertise to help prevent costly repairs caused by frozen water lines, pipe bursts, and even frozen sewer lines.

“We receive dozens of calls every winter about frozen water lines and even broken sewer lines,” said a spokesperson for Kinnett Plumbing. “While we’re always here to help, prevention will save homeowners significant stress, time, and money.”

To help safeguard properties this winter, Kinnett Plumbing shares valuable tips to prevent pipes from freezing:

Keep a Consistent Temperature Indoors

Maintain an indoor temperature of at least 55°F, even when you are away from home. This ensures the warmth can prevent pipes from freezing.

Allow Water to Drip

Allow a slow drip from faucets—especially those connected to exposed pipes—during freezing temperatures. This keeps water moving, lowering the risk of ice forming.

Insulate Exposed Pipes

Wrap vulnerable pipes, especially those located in basements, attics, or crawlspaces, with pipe insulation or heat tape.

Open Cabinet Doors

Leave cabinet doors open under sinks, especially near exterior-facing walls, to allow warm air to circulate around your pipes.

Seal Gaps and Cracks

Ensure all cracks and openings around pipe entry points are properly sealed to keep cold air out.

“Taking these small steps now can prevent big problems later,” the Kinnett Plumbing spokesperson added. “And if you suspect a frozen pipe, avoid using an open flame to thaw it. Instead, use a hairdryer or turn off the water and contact a professional plumber immediately.”

Property managers, maintenance teams, and residents needing assistance can rely on Kinnett Plumbing’s swift and expert services, available round the clock. Kinnett Plumbing is proud to serve as a trusted plumber in Woodbridge, VA, specializing in emergency plumbing, repairs, and winter preparation consultations.

For more tips or to schedule service with an experienced plumber, visit https://kinnettplumbing.com/ or contact Kinnett Plumbing for immediate assistance.

About Kinnett Plumbing:

Kinnett Plumbing is a leading provider of expert plumbing solutions in Woodbridge, VA, with a longstanding reputation for reliable, professional service. From routine maintenance to emergency repairs, the team is dedicated to keeping pipes flowing smoothly all year round.

