Cloud Encryption Market Set to Reach USD 42.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Data Security Needs

The growing reliance on cloud storage and rising data security concerns drive demand for cloud encryption, fueled by breaches, privacy, and regulations.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cloud Encryption Market was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 42.5 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Cloud adoption has been accelerating rapidly, and the growing emphasis on data privacy and security is significantly driving the cloud encryption market's expansion. As more organizations store their data in the cloud, encryption has become essential to protect against cyber-attacks, unauthorized access, and data breaches. While cloud storage offers benefits in scalability and flexibility, it also presents risks to sensitive data. As a result, businesses are increasingly adopting robust encryption solutions to secure their digital assets and comply with stricter regulatory requirements.The increasing need for compliance with regulatory requirements in some industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Demand for cloud encryption services is also being combination of regulatory requirements in industries, including finance and healthcare which require strong encryption to protect confidential data. Moreover, the increase of hybrid and multi-cloud environments has generated demand for encryption solutions that provide seamless integration across various cloud platforms, pushing cloud encryption technologies forward. This means even if the data was compromised, using cloud encryption can still keep the data that they value most from being accessed or eavesdropping on. Because it helps companies keep ownership of their digital assets, encrypting data for cloud storage strengthens data security for the connected world.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2936 Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:Atos (Atos Cloud Encryption, Atos Secure Cloud)Cisco Systems, Inc (Cisco Cloudlock, Cisco Encrypted Traffic Analytics)Dell Technologies (Dell Data Protection Cloud, Dell EMC Cloud Tiering Appliance)Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE Cloud Volumes, HPE Secure Compute)Hitachi Solutions, Ltd (Hitachi Content Platform, Hitachi Data Instance Governance)IBM (IBM Cloud Data Encryption, IBM Guardium Data Protection)Micro Focus International plc (Micro Focus Voltage SecureData, Micro Focus Secure Content Management)Microsoft (Azure Information Protection, Microsoft BitLocker)Netskope Inc. (Netskope Cloud Security, Netskope Encryption)Skyhigh Security (Skyhigh Cloud Security Platform, Skyhigh Data Protection)Sophos Group plc (Sophos Cloud Optix, Sophos SafeGuard)Thales Group (Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform, Thales Cloud Encryption Gateway)TWD Industries (TWD Data Encryption Services, TWD Secure Cloud Services)WinMagic (WinMagic SecureDoc, WinMagic Cloud Encryption)McAfee (McAfee MVISION Cloud, McAfee Complete Data Protection)Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS Key Management Service, AWS CloudHSM)Google Cloud (Google Cloud Data Loss Prevention, Google Cloud Key Management)Box (Box KeySafe, Box Encryption Services)Vormetric (part of Thales) (Vormetric Data Security Platform, Vormetric Transparent Encryption)CipherCloud (CipherCloud Data Protection, CipherCloud Secure Data Exchange)Segmentation AnalysisBy ComponentThe Solutions segment dominated the cloud encryption market since 2023, contributing around 65% to the revenue. The increase in demand for rigorous security solutions to secure cloud-based sensitive data is expected to be the biggest growth factor for the cloud security market. Due to the increased popularity of systems that are being migrated to the cloud, organizations are spending on newer encryption technologies to protect data privacy and adhere to stringent regulatory requirements. As an example, major players such as Thales and IBM have previously delivered complete encryption solutions integrating Data-at-Rest across different Confidential Cloud Platforms. These solutions are critical for cybersecurity and data integrity and thus are an indispensable component for organizations operating in robust cloud infrastructure.By Organization SizeIn 2023, Large Enterprises accounted for a dominant 70% share of the cloud encryption market. This leadership is driven by the enormous volumes of data handled by these organizations, which require advanced encryption technologies to ensure the protection of sensitive information. Sectors such as finance and healthcare are heavily investing in these solutions to meet rigorous regulatory requirements and protect customer data. Prominent companies like JPMorgan Chase and UnitedHealth Group are focusing on deploying robust security frameworks with advanced encryption capabilities. This rising demand for customized cloud encryption solutions is fueled by the growing need for comprehensive data security in large-scale enterprises.Get Enquiry before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2936 By ComponentSolutionsServicesProfessional ServiceSupport and MaintenanceTraining and EducationPlanning and ConsultingManaged servicesBy Organization SizeLarge EnterprisesSmall and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)By Service ModelInfrastructure-as-a-ServiceSoftware-as-a-ServicePlatform-as-a-ServiceBy End-use VerticalBFSIHealthcareGovernment and Public UtilitiesTelecommunication and ITRetailAerospace and DefenseOthersRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the Cloud Encryption Market, accounting for approximately 40% of the overall market share in 2023. This dominance in the market is mainly attributed to the presence of key cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google Cloud, developing and providing sophisticated encryption solutions for their customers to meet high data security demands. In addition, the region's stringent regulatory requirements, such as GDPR and HIPAA, have encouraged organizations to adopt holistic encryption practices. A rise in cybersecurity threats coupled with huge investments in cloud technologies supported North America's cloud encryption market.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for cloud encryption, with more than 20% estimated CAGR. The tremendous growth can be attributed to the continual process of digital transformation in several industries of nations such as India, China, and Australia. The increasing need for secure IT infrastructure and growing cloud services coupled with the robust ecosystem of startups is driving the adoption of cloud encryption technologies in this region. With the need for data protection and regulatory compliance being well understood in Asia-Pacific, companies like Alibaba Cloud and Tencent are at the forefront of developing country-specific encryption solutions that meet the specific needs of businesses in the region.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cloud-encryption-market-2936 Recent DevelopmentsIn January 2024, Microsoft Azure announced an enhancement to its encryption solutions by integrating end-to-end encryption with its cloud services, ensuring stronger protection for customers' data. This move is expected to drive further adoption of cloud encryption services, particularly in sectors that handle large amounts of sensitive data.In February 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled new encryption features that allow businesses to control their encryption keys more effectively, giving customers greater flexibility and security in how their data is managed. These new features are expected to improve AWS’s market share in the cloud encryption segment.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.