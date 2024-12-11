Key Microfluidic Devices Market Trend 2024-2033: Developing Innovative Platforms

Microfluidic Devices Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

Microfluidic devices market size is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory in the foreseeable future. The market size forecasts suggest a growth to $15.56 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

How has the Microfluidic Devices Market grown and what are its future expansion prospects?

The microfluidic devices market size has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. From $7.63 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $8.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.0%. This significant growth in the historic period can be attributed to the high demand for point-of-care testing devices, growing focus on cost reduction, the increasing use of 3D printing technology, rising demand in healthcare applications, and ample government funding for genomics and proteomics research.

Can this momentum be sustained and how will the market evolve in the coming years?

The microfluidic devices market size is anticipated to continue its rapid growth trajectory in the foreseeable future. The market size forecasts suggest a growth to $15.56 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.4%. This predicted growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for microfluidic devices across various industries, rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, an ageing population, an increase in research and development R&D activity for advancements, and an increasing application of microfluidics in the novel drug delivery system.

Complimentary Sample Report delivered to your inbox now: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19589&type=smp

What are the major trends and growth driving factors in the Microfluidic Devices market?

Major trends in the forecast period include the introduction of new materials and techniques, the integration of microfluidic devices with artificial intelligence AI, advancements in biotechnology, the integration of microfluidics with smart technologies, and innovations with cost-effective devices. Simultaneously, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the microfluidic devices market. Infectious diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can be attributed to pathogen characteristics, environmental factors, human behavior, and the availability of medical services.

Importantly, microfluidic devices are a key tool in combating infectious diseases due to their ability to handle and analyze small volumes of biological samples with high precision and efficiency. This enhanced detection, diagnosis, and management capability leads to better health outcomes and disease control. For instance, in May 2024, a report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS UNAIDS revealed that approximately 39 million people were living with HIV or AIDS worldwide in 2022, with around 1.3 million new HIV infections reported for that year.

Access the complete Microfluidic Devices Global Market Report 2024: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microfluidic-devices-global-market-report

Which companies are leading the Microfluidic Devices Market?

Major companies operating in the microfluidic devices market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Zeon Corporation, Standard BioTools Inc., Biosurfit SA, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., LioniX International B.V., CMC Microsystems Inc., Micronit Microfluidics B.V., Sphere Fluidics Limited, Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH, BlackHole Lab Inc., Bartels-Mikrotechnik GmbH, Hesperos Inc., and Fluigent SA.

How are these companies shaping the future of the Microfluidic Devices Market?

Many of these companies are focused on developing innovative platforms, such as microfluidic chip-based platforms to streamline, automate complex laboratory processes, and enhance the precision and efficiency of experiments. For instance, in January 2023, SCIEX, a US-based manufacturer of mass spectrometry instrumentation, launched the Intabio ZT system, the first fully integrated microfluidic chip-based platform, combining imaged capillary isoelectric focusing icIEF separation and UV detection.

What does the Microfluidic Devices Market segmentation look like?

The microfluidic devices market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 Device Type: Chips, Sensors, Other Device Types

2 Material: Glass, Silicon, Polymer, Other Materials

3 End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Users

What is the geographical landscape of the Microfluidic Devices Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the microfluidic devices market. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region going forward. The report also covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fluid Sensors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fluid-sensors-global-market-report

Fluid Transfer System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fluid-transfer-system-global-market-report

Fluid Dispensing Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fluid-dispensing-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.