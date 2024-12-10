12-9-24 ETS Press Release Hawai’i IT Awards

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA LOIHELU A LAWELAWE AULA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

KEITH A. REGAN

COMPTROLLER

KA LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

OFFICE OF ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

KEʻENA HOʻOLANA ʻENEHANA

CHRISTINE M. SAKUDA

CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

LUNA ʻENEHANA

ETS NAMES FIRST HAWAIʻI TECHNOLOGY AWARD WINNERS

Executive Departments Recognized for Their Work to Modernize State IT Services

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 9, 2024

HONOLULU — The Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) presented awards for the inaugural State of Hawaiʻi Technology-Enhanced Business Capability Awards Program during the Hawaiʻi Digital Government Summit held in WaikīkīDecember 4.

Winning projects from four state departments were recognized for their efforts to modernize state services through the utilization of technology.

Three of the projects were also recognized nationally as National Association of Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Awards Program finals with one project taking the top national award in its category.

Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) Director Keith Regan, whose department is responsible for ETS, noted the importance of creating better digital experiences.

“By maximizing emerging technologies, these teams not only raise the bar for how government can better serve the people, they also grow a more engaged constituency,” said Regan.

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka attended the awards ceremony in support of the winning teams from his department.

“It is important to recognize the progress made in modernizing our state systems and processes and I would like to congratulate all of the awardees for their commitment to advancing innovative programs and projects that benefit our residents,” Tokioka said.

The winning projects are:

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office for its Geospatial Decision Support System in the Emerging & Innovative Technologies category. This project was also selected as the National Award Recipient for the NASCIO 2024 State IT Recognition Awards.

The Department of Human Services for its AI-Powered Statewide Branch Services Desk in the Business Process Innovations category. They were also selected as an Award Finalist for the NASCIO 2024 State IT Recognition Awards.

The Department Labor and Industrial Relations for its Hawaiʻi’s Career Acceleration Navigation in the Cross-Boundary Collaboration & Partnerships category. Selected as an Award Finalist of the NASCIO 2024 State IT Recognition Awards.

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office for its Energy Data Portal in the Data Management, Analytics, & Visualization category.

The Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation for its Hawaiʻi Fire Relief Housing Program in the Digital Services: Government to Citizen category.

The Office of Enterprise Technology Services for its Emergency Communications Response in the Information Communications Technology Innovations category.



“We are very proud of the IT modernization work being done by our state departments,” said Hawaiʻi Chief Information Officer Christine Sakuda. “These projects, and many others, directly impact and improve the lives of our residents.”

# # #

Photo Caption: Teams from six state departments received awards for their innovative IT projects during the Hawaiʻi Government Digital Summit Dec. 4.

More photos at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBUtMt

ABOUT ETS

The Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) provides governance for executive branch IT projects and seeks to identify, prioritize and advance innovative initiatives with the greatest potential to increase efficiency, reduce waste, and improve transparency and accountability in state government. ETS, an office within the Department of Accounting and General Services, also supports the management and operation of all state agencies by providing effective, efficient, coordinated and cost-beneficial computer and telecommunication services such that state program objectives may be achieved.

https://ets.hawaii.gov/

Media contact:

Diane Ako

Communications Officer

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS)

Cell: 808-764-7256

Email: [email protected]

James Gonser

Senior Communications Manager

Office of Enterprise Technology Services, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808 586-1866

Email: [email protected]