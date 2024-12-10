CES2025: P3 and 3SS to Demonstrate How Automakers Can Effortlessly Integrate Best-in-class In-car Video Entertainment

With the combination of P3’s SPARQ OS infotainment and 3Ready Automotive entertainment, carmakers can launch new products faster, with minimized technology risk

STUTTGART, GERMANY, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Screen Solutions ( 3SS ), leading provider of TV and automotive entertainment software solutions, and and P3 digital services , a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), jointly announce their upcoming showcase at CES 2025, January 7-10, 2025.Both acclaimed technology innovators, 3SS and P3 are coming together to demonstrate how vehicle manufacturers can efficiently integrate award-winning in-vehicle entertainment as part of an advanced infotainment system.The partners’ primary objective with this collaborative demonstration is to show carmakers how they can integrate a content-rich video entertainment platform rapidly, and with no technology risks thanks to proven, pre-integrated best-in-class solutions.“In today’s challenging economic times, resources are not limitless, and budgets are being squeezed like never before,” explains Felix Walter, 3SS Head of Automotive. “We understand what these challenges can mean for vehicle manufacturers looking to differentiate, particularly when faced with ever evolving consumer needs.”3Ready is the in-vehicle entertainment solution that can be deployed in a very short amount of time, with the capability to grow and evolve to meet the changing requirements of both users and carmakers due to its flexibility and scalability.3Ready Automotive is a powerful technology and content-rich platform available as Entertainment-as-a-Service (EaaS), delivering super-aggregated entertainment to vehicle displays, abundant with appealing content, apps and services to engage car owners and their passengers. Simultaneously, OEMs can self-manage and gain a competitive edge, realize new revenue streams, and build deeper relationships with their customers.The OEM stays in real-time control of the entire user experienceOEMs stay in control over their customer experience, branding and feature roadmap with 3Ready Automotive. They can create targetable real estate via their vehicle screens, enhancing monetization opportunities in the Software-Defined Vehicle era.The OEM can manage, style, tailor and target the content on-the-fly, all remotely, across their fleet. For the first time, an OEM’s Marketing, Brand and Customer Relationship teams have the possibility to engage with customers in real-time, with no delay and no need for Over The Air (OTA) updates. They can deliver targeted content, promotions, trending video content, social media, even live conferences.The service can combine entertainment from all sources, from the OEM’s own, to local and global third-party content. The result is a compelling on-brand experience that strengthens the customer’s relationship with the vehicle and OEM. Carmakers benefit from a long-term loyalty-enhancing always-open line of communication with owners of their vehicles.New revenue streams through in-car entertainment, with no technology riskWith 3Ready Automotive, OEMs can benefit from multiple new revenue streams, leveraging novel content monetization opportunities, enabled by 3Ready’s inherent flexibility.Vehicle manufacturers have recognized the necessity to deliver rich in-car entertainment to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. But making the enabling technology more accessible and standardized – and doing so economically – has proven a challenge within the automotive industry. Carmakers who choose to deploy the integrated infotainment platform from P3 and 3SS, SPARQ OS featuring 3Ready, automakers can be free of these technological headaches.SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.SPARQ OS can give OEMs a competitive edge by providing consumers with a superior infotainment user experience. At the same time, carmakers deploying SPARQ OS can be assured of technical interoperation, and faster time to market for new products.Carmakers can start earning revenues from their user-centric in-car entertainment services more rapidly, with minimized operational costs.“The combination of P3 and 3SS’ 3Ready Automotive delivers a powerhouse of attractive and informative entertainment for drivers and passengers,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.“Importantly, our joint P3-3SS solution enables carmakers to launch a highly flexible and scalable in-car entertainment solution in any Android-based vehicle,” Mailat added.“We can’t wait to meet with OEMs at CES 2025, and to explore how our P3+3Ready infotainment platform can generate revenues, redefine the potential investment return on an automotive product, while consumers enjoy transformational user experiences on the road,” added Walter.3Ready Automotive will be showcased at CES 2025 in a demo vehicle on P3 stand located at LVCC, West Hall, Level 1, Booth 4266. Please get in touch for more info, or to book your demo at CES, January 7-10, 2025.About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)At 3SS, we elevate in-car entertainment to new heights. We have over 15 years of expertise in delivering engaging content-rich entertainment solutions to major companies worldwide, for consumers to enjoy on a broad array of devices including Smart TV, set-top-box, mobile devices and games consoles. We are the trusted partner to create user-centric and personalized entertainment experiences, crucial for OEMs aiming to monetize software-defined vehicles. As cars become more connected and autonomous driving advances, our multiple award-winning 3Ready Automotive platform empowers automakers to deliver engaging entertainment that transforms time on the road into meaningful moments, far beyond simply getting from A to B. Please visit 3ss.tv/auto and 3Ready Automotive for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges. www.sparqos.com www.p3-group.com – follow us on LinkedIn.

