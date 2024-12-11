Increasing Demand for Digital Healthcare: A Key Driver Transforming the Metaverse In Surgical Operations Market 2024

Metaverse In Surgical Operations Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

What is the Current Status and Future Projections for the Metaverse in Surgical Operations Market?

The metaverse in surgical operations market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $6.84 billion in 2023 to $9.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.2%.The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing emphasis on preparedness for global health crises, growing demand for innovative training and simulation tools in medical education, increasing the precision and success rate of operations, growth In the metaverse in the surgical operations, increasing utilization of metaverse technologies.

How Is the Metaverse Being Integrated In Surgical Operations in the Future Forecast Period?

The metaverse in surgical operations market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing complexity of surgical procedures and the need for realistic training environments, growing healthcare needs of their populations, increasing utilization of metaverse technologies, increasingly integrating metaverse technologies, and increasing adoption of digital solutions in healthcare.Major trends in the forecast period include telesurgery advancements, fostering innovation, technological advancements, remote collaboration and consultation, and integration of artificial intelligence.

What are the Key Drivers of Growth in the Metaverse in Surgical Operations Market?

The increasing demand for digital healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the metaverse in surgical operations market going forward. Digital healthcare encompasses a broad range of technologies and services that integrate digital tools into healthcare delivery. The demand for digital healthcare is due to several factors, such as improving access to care, enhancing patient engagement and experience, and facilitating continuity of care. The metaverse in digital healthcare enhances surgical operations by enabling immersive virtual simulations, remote collaborations, and real-time data visualization to improve precision and outcomes. For instance, in March 2024, according to, National Health Service, a publicly funded healthcare system in England, the number of NHS App registrations increased from 2 million people in 2021 to 30 million in 2023. Therefore, the increasing demand for digital healthcare is driving the growth of the metaverse in surgical operations market.

Which Companies are Major Players in the Metaverse in Surgical Operations Market?

Major companies operating in the metaverse in surgical operations market are Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Novartis International AG, Medtronic Plc, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Smith And Nephew Plc, Hologic Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, CAE Healthcare, 3D Systems Corporation, Brainlab AG, Osso VR, Surgical Science, Touch Surgery, Augmedics, XRHealth, VirtaMed AG, FundamentalVR, OssimTech, Precision OS, EchoPixel.

What Are The Emerging Trends in the Metaverse in Surgical Operations Market?

Major companies operating in the metaverse in surgical operations market are focused on developing interactive 3D holograms to enhance surgical planning and precision, improve training and education for medical professionals, and provide real-time guidance and visualization during procedures. Interactive 3D holograms are advanced imaging tools that create three-dimensional representations of anatomical structures and surgical fields. For instance, in January 2024, HoloCare AS, a Sweden-based company specializing in developing holographic solutions for healthcare and medical training, launched 3D surgical holograms. This technology enables surgeons to view a patient's anatomy in an interactive, 3D format, particularly for complex procedures such as liver surgeries. It has the potential to revolutionize multiple surgical fields and improve patient care and outcomes across Europe.

How is the Metaverse in Surgical Operations Market Segmented?

The metaverse in surgical operations market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2 By Technology: Virtual Reality VR, Augmented Reality AR, Mixed Reality MR

3 By Application: Surgical Training, Telehealth, Preoperative Planning, Other Applications

4 By End User: Hospitals And Surgical Centers, Medical Training Institutes, Telemedicine Providers

Where is the Largest Region in the Metaverse in Surgical Operations Market?

North America was the largest region in the metaverse in surgical operations market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the metaverse in surgical operations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

