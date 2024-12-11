Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine: A Key Driver Transforming the Metabolomics Services Market 2024

Metabolomics Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The metabolomics services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

Why have metabolomics services seen such impressive growth recently?

The metabolomics services market size has bolleted in recent years, projected to grow from $2.32 billion in 2023 to $2.65 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.4%. This sturdy growth in the historic period can be ascribed to increasing focus on biomarker discovery, the surging demand for advanced diagnostic tools, an escalation in agricultural research utilization, a rise in the number of clinical trials, and increased awareness of metabolomics applications.

Gain Complete Insights into the Global Metabolomics Services Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19584&type=smp

What will be the projected size of the metabolomics services market by 2028?

The metabolomics services market size is predicted to witness swift growth over the next few years, expected to soar to $4.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.6%. This expansion in the forecast period can be attributed to a growing prevalence of cancers, an increasing demand for personalized medicine, expanded applications in life science and biotechnology, a rising disease burden, and the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Which factors are fuelling this market's expansion?

A primary driver for growth is the increasing demand for personalized medicine, which is expected to propel the metabolomics services market forward. Personalized medicine customizes healthcare decisions and treatments for individual patients based on their genetic makeup, environmental factors, and lifestyle. Advances in genomic technologies are facilitating more precise and tailored treatments, coupled with a growing focus on individualized patient care for enhanced outcomes.

Metabolomics services bolster personalized medicine by providing detailed metabolic profiles that help tailor treatments to individual patients' unique biochemical states, leading to more effective and targeted therapies. For instance, in 2022, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based professional membership organization, reported the approval of 12 new customized medications, representing around 34% of all newly approved treatments, a considerable increase over previous years. Therefore, the rising demand for personalized medicine is a compelling driver for the growth of metabolomics services.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metabolomics-services-global-market-report

Which companies are at the forefront of the metabolomics services market?

Significant players operating in the metabolomics services market include BASF SE, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, RTI International, SCIEX, BGI Group, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, OWL Inc., LECO Corporation, Metabolon Inc., MetaSysX Inc., Nightingale Health, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc., CosmosID, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, Creative Proteomics, Cogentech, Stemina Biomarker Discovery Inc., Thermal Management Innovations Corporation, Afekta Technologies Ltd., MS-Omics, Clinical Microbiomics, DNA Xperts Private Limited, and Metware Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

What recent industry trends have been observed?

Key players are developing innovative diagnostic tools to enhance disease detection and personalized medicine. For example, in October 2023, Sapient Bioanalytics LLC, a US-based biotechnology company, launched targeted metabolite and lipid panels for biomarker discovery and rapid time-to-insight.

This sector is showing healthy growth, but how is the market segmented?

The metabolomics services market is split into:

1 By Type: Untargeted Metabolomics Services, Targeted Metabolomics Services

2 By Product And Service: Metabolomics Bioinformatics Services, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Other Product And Services

3 By End-User: Agriculture And Food, Biomedical And Pharmaceutical, Academic And Research Labs, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-users

Can you provide regional insights into the metabolomics services market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the metabolomics services market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is slated to be the quickest growing region in the forecast period. The metabolomics market report covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Metabolomics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metabolomics-global-market-report

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-healthcare-global-market-report

Consumer Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-healthcare-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch with us:

The Business Research Company

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Americas +1 3156230293, Asia +44 2071930708, Europe +44 2071930708

Follow us on:

LinkedIn, YouTube, Global Market Model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.