Key Mesotherapy Market Trend 2024-2033: Innovative Solutions

Mesotherapy Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The mesotherapy market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%” — The Business Research Company

How Much Will The Mesotherapy Market Grow In The Upcoming Years?

The mesotherapy market size of $0.52 billion in 2023 will grow rapidly to reach $0.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. This unprecedented growth during the historic period is driven by a surge in awareness of aesthetic procedures, growth in the beauty and personal care industry, and an increase in the number of dermatology conferences. Additionally, the rise in online sales of mesotherapy products and robust growth in medical tourism have added impetus to this fast-paced market expansion.

What Is The Expected Size Of The Mesotherapy Market In The Foreseeable Future?

The mesotherapy market, currently a rapidly growing niche, is projected to snowball further to $0.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.5%. The increasing prevalence of skin conditions associated with aging, burgeoning demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and a rise in disposable income all contribute to this forecasted growth. Other influencing factors include the rising number of cosmetic surgeries and the increasing incidence of chronic pain conditions. Future trends driving market growth include technological advancements, organic mesotherapy products, integration of AI, hair rejuvenation therapies, and needle-free mesotherapy technologies.

What Is Driving The Mesotherapy Market Growth?

One of the key growth drivers of the mesotherapy market going forward is the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. These medical techniques use small incisions or non-invasive methods to carry out surgeries or interventions, resulting in reduced tissue damage, faster recovery times, and less postoperative pain compared to traditional surgical methods. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions that benefit from such techniques, coupled with advancements in medical technology and rising patient demand for quicker recovery and less invasive treatments, is fueling this increased demand.

Recent data from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery reveal that approximately 83% of all medical procedures performed in 2023 were minimally invasive, leaving traditional surgical procedures accounting for the remaining 17%. More significantly, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the total number of cosmetic minimally invasive procedures marked a considerable increase from 23.7 million in 2022 to 25.4 million in 2023. This increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures undoubtedly drives the growth of the mesotherapy market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In the Mesotherapy Market?

Major companies operating in the mesotherapy market include InMode Ltd., Thermage, Sientra Inc., SkinMedica, Koru Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., FILORGA, Aquavit Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., Simildiet Laboratories, Neauvia, Fusion Meso, Toskani Cosmetics, Dermoaroma Italy srl, Messoessence, Institute BCN, Dermaqual, Revitacare, Revolution Aesthetic, HB Aesthetics Group SA, Ostar Beauty Sci-Tech Co. Ltd., MD Skin Solutions, and Mesotech International Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Mesotherapy Market?

Fierce competition in the mesotherapy market has prompted key players to strategize and innovate. As a result, they are accentuating specialized aesthetic treatments that enhance skin rejuvenation and address a broad spectrum of cosmetic concerns. In May 2022, CMed Aesthetics, an Italy-based company, launched advanced regenerative esthetic solutions ARES Mesotherapy, using cutting-edge technology to ensure optimal absorption of active ingredients into the skin's middle layer.

How Is The Global Mesotherapy Market Segmented?

The mesotherapy market report includes segmentation by:

1 Type: Mesotherapy Solutions, Mesotherapy Masks, Mesotherapy Creams, Mesotherapy Devices, Other Types

2 Application: Anti-Aging, Facial Rejuvenation, Stretch Marks, Acne And Scar Treatment, Fat Loss, Hair Loss, Other Applications

3 End-Use: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics And Cosmetic Clinics, Clinics, Online Sales, Other End-Uses

What Are The Regional Insights On The Mesotherapy Market?

North America was the largest region in the mesotherapy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

