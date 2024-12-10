$5.4+ Billion Compression Therapy Market: North America: Dominates due to high prevalence rates of chronic disorders

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Compression Therapy Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase from $3.2 billion in 2021 to $5.4 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This market expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic venous diseases and an increasing awareness of the benefits of compression therapy.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4313 Overview of Compression TherapyCompression therapy is a widely recognized treatment method that applies controlled pressure to the lower extremities, enhancing blood flow and supporting venous function. It is particularly effective for conditions such as:• Varicose veins• Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)• Lymphedema• Leg ulcersKey Benefits• Improves blood circulation to the heart.• Reduces swelling in the legs and feet.• Enhances quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.• Prevents venous thromboembolism in immobile individuals.Historical ContextThe market has shown consistent growth, particularly in North America, attributed to:• Increased adoption of compression therapy products.• A rise in sports injuries and trauma cases.• A strong presence of established market players.Market DynamicsGrowth Drivers• Chronic Disease Prevalence: The growing number of patients with venous disorders like DVT and varicose veins presents a significant opportunity for market expansion.• Innovative Product Launches: Companies are actively developing new products, such as AIROS Medical's Arm Plus garments, which have received FDA clearance for treating lymphedema.Challenges• The availability of alternative treatments may hinder market growth.• Patient compliance remains a concern due to discomfort associated with traditional compression garments.Segment AnalysisThe compression therapy market can be segmented based on several criteria:By Technology• Static Compression Therapy: Includes static garments and compression braces.• Dynamic Compression Therapy: Comprises dynamic garments and compression pumps.By Application• Varicose vein treatment• Deep vein thrombosis treatment• Lymphedema treatment• Leg ulcer treatmentBy Distribution Channel• Hospital pharmacies• Retail pharmacies• E-commerce platformsBy RegionThe market is analyzed across various regions:• North America: Dominates due to high prevalence rates of chronic disorders.• Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest CAGR, driven by large populations in countries like India and China.Competitive LandscapeMajor players in the compression therapy market include:• 3M Company• Cardinal Health Inc.• Convatec Group PLC• ArjoThese companies are focusing on product development and strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence.Recent DevelopmentsProduct ApprovalsIn September 2021, Arjo received FDA clearance for its WoundExpress system, designed to accelerate healing for venous leg ulcers.New Product LaunchesAIROS Medical launched its updated AIROS 6 Sequential Compression Device in May 2020, aimed at treating cancer-related lymphedema.ConclusionThe global compression therapy market is on an upward trajectory, driven by advancements in medical technology and an increasing patient population suffering from chronic venous conditions. As awareness grows and innovation continues, the market is expected to thrive through 2031 and beyond.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4313

