CHC Navigation and Swift Navigation Partner to Deliver Precision GNSS Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles and Robotics

Swift Navigation CHC Navigation Partnership

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHANGHAI – December 4, 2024 – CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ], a global leader in GNSS solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Swift Navigation, a pioneer in precision positioning technologies. This collaboration integrates Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service with CHCNAV's advanced GNSS receivers, delivering a reliable and cost-effective centimeter-accurate positioning solution. The combined offering is designed to support next-generation location-based applications, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, and surveying equipment.

Innovative Integrated Solutions

CHCNAV, a leader in GNSS solutions, offers a full range of high-performance GNSS receivers to deliver precise and reliable positioning to its customers. By integrating with Swift Navigation's Skylark Precise Positioning Service, CHCNAV expands its capabilities to provide real-time, wide-area GNSS corrections. This integration enhances situational awareness and decision-making for applications such as autonomous vehicles.

Skylark is a cloud-based GNSS corrections service that improves the accuracy of standard GNSS, such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters. Built to meet stringent standards for automotive safety (ISO 26262), Skylark supports over 10 million ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles globally and is highly configurable to meet a wide range of requirements for accuracy, coverage, power consumption, and cost, which can vary significantly across industries.

Example Integration: CHCNAVCGI-220 PRO

The CHCNAV CGI-220 Pro is an automotive-grade GNSS/INS navigation system designed for applications demanding high precision and reliability, such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and intelligent transportation systems. When paired with Swift Navigation's Skylark service, the CGI-220 Pro delivers enhanced performance through:

1. Centimeter-Level Accuracy: Skylark enhances the CGI-220 Pro's precision, delivering reliable, real-time positioning even in complex environments.

2. Seamless Integration: The CGI-220 Pro's compact design and compatibility with various vehicle systems simplify its integration into automotive platforms.

3. High Reliability: Engineered to meet stringent automotive standards, the CGI-220 Pro ensures consistent performance under demanding conditions.

Executive Quotes

“The partnership exemplifies Swift Navigation’s commitment to enabling precise positioning on a global scale and working with leading manufacturers to ensure plug-and-play integration,” said Timothy Harris, Founder and CEO of Swift Navigation. “From automotive autonomy to machine control and GIS, the combined capabilities of Skylark and CHC Navigation’s GNSS receivers empower users with reliable performance in demanding applications.”

“Our collaboration with Swift Navigation enhances CHC Navigation’s ability to deliver cutting-edge GNSS solutions,” said George Zhao, Founder and CEO of CHC Navigation. “Our customers benefit from exceptional precision and productivity no matter where they work.”

Availability

The integrated solutions are now available and are supported across Skylark’s expansive coverage area, which includes North America, Europe, Australia, and parts of Asia.

For more information about Skylark Precise Positioning Service, visit swiftnav.com/products/skylark. To learn more about CHC Navigation’s portfolio of GNSS receivers, visit chcnav.com/products/.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 130 countries and a team of more than 1,900 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

To learn more about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627.SZ] and its solutions, please visit: www.chcnav.com.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift’s precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation to unlock vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across industries globally. Some of the largest companies in the world are leveraging Swift’s technology to enable safer driving, deliver autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and unleash next-generation mobile applications for navigation, worker safety, and augmented reality, among others. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

