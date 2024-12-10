Deputy President Paul Mashatile launches Corporate Social Responsibility Report of Chinese-Funded Enterprises in SA, 11 Dec

At the invitation of the South Africa-China Economic Trade and Association (SACETA), Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, attend and address the Launch Ceremony of Corporate Social Responsibility Report of Chinese Funded Enterprises in South Africa, scheduled to take place at the China Construction Bank in Sandton, Gauteng.

SACETA was established in April 2011 and serves as a vital platform for fostering economic and trade collaboration between China and South Africa. It represents 200 Chinese-funded enterprises in South Africa and is guided by the principles of Shared Future and Joint Pursuit.

Through their collective efforts, SACETA members have made significant contributions to South Africa’s economic growth and social development. In this regard, SACETA will launch the Corporate Social Responsibility Report of Chinese-funded Enterprises in South Africa, 2024 report.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 December 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: China Construction Bank, 95 Grayston Drive, Morningside, Sandton

