The Network Function Virtualization Market is Expected to grow USD 180.67 Billion by 2031 | Allied Market Research

Network function virtualization (NFV) is a combination of hardware and software network that deals in virtual network.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Network function virtualization Market ," The network function virtualization market was valued at $21.90 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $180.67 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2837 The global network function virtualization (NFV) market was valued at $21.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach at $180.67 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2022 to 2031. Network functions virtualization is a way to virtualize network services, such as routers, firewalls, and load balancers, that have traditionally been run on proprietary hardware. These services are packaged as virtual machines (VMs) on commodity hardware, which allows service providers to run their network on standard servers instead of proprietary ones. Further, virtualized network function can centralize the tasks while advancing scalability and capability, lead to the consolidation of the network environment and ease of management. Likewise, it acts as a security barrier installed to ensure secure access to a network as it can provide security services and traffic isolation within a cloud infrastructure, along with a customized firewall. Moreover, rapid automation across IT, sectors are propelling the growth of the Network Function Virtualization Industry.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on component, the hardware segment captured the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global network function virtualization market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The virtualization of network functions reduces dependency on dedicated hardware appliances for network operators, and allows for improved scalability and customization across the entire network. Such benefits provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the hardware segment. However, the services segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 25.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is because services play a vital role in the NFV market. Services focus on meeting client requirements, including reduced cost and enhanced software performance.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to around two-thirds of the global network function virtualization market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because the combination of orchestration, automation, and programmability provided by virtualization enables the IT department of large enterprises to become more agile. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 25.0% from 2022 to 2031. Surge in need to make business more streamlined, and rise in need to improve efficiency by shortening the time taken to troubleshoot a solution majorly drive the growth of the network function virtualization among small- & medium-sized businesses.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2837 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on end user, the enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global network function virtualization market . Increased focus of enterprises on re-architecting their networking infrastructure to achieve automation, network security, and application performance is one of the major factors leading to significant adoption of network function virtualization technologies among enterprises. However, the data centers segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is because network function virtualization offers data center providers with advanced capabilities such as secured sharing on network, managing large network, efficiency, and flexibility of networking operations.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global network function virtualization industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. The NFV market in North America is aided by the early and fast adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing, software defined everything (SDx), and IoT. The favorable standards and networking regulations help in boosting the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period. This is because the region has a robust IT infrastructure and solid software and service offerings. In addition, rise in penetration of cloud-based services drive growth of the market in this region.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-function-virtualization-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Cisco Systems, Inc.EricssonHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.VMware, Inc.Nokia CorporationHewlett Packard Enterprise CompanyDELL EMCJuniper Networks, Inc.ZTE CorporationFUJITSU LIMITEDComba Telecom SystemsAffirmed NetworksNetScout Systems, Inc.Wind River Systems, Inc.ECI TelecomMavenirCiena CorporationThe report analyzes these key players of the global network function virtualization market . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. 