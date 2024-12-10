Waterless Cosmetic Market 2024 Trends : Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR

The waterless cosmetic market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The Waterless Cosmetic Market Size was at $8.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global waterless cosmetic market generated $8.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17238 Segments Covered Product, Gender, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region.Drivers Escalating customer interest regarding looking young and beautiful and growing popularity of skin care among customers.Rise in aggressive ads and promotions through social media tools by waterless cosmetics manufacturers.Opportunities Growing acceptance of eco-friendly lifestyle and demand for anti-aging products.Increase in living standards and change in spending habits.Restraints Huge costs of waterless cosmetics.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global waterless cosmetic market based on product, gender, nature, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on product, the skincare segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global waterless cosmetic market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the haircare segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17238 On the basis of gender, the women segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global waterless cosmetic market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the men segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.In terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global waterless cosmetic market share. Furthermore, the specialty stores segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the e-commerce segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global waterless cosmetic market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the North American region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the global waterless cosmetic market report includes L’OréalAvon Products IncorporationProcter & Gamble (P&G) CorporationUnileverOriflame CosmeticsRevlon IncorporationKao CorporationEstee Lauder Companies IncorporationShiseido Company, LimitedBiotiqueThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc.Henkel AG & Co. KGaAJohnson & JohnsonAmwayCoty Inc.The report analyzes these key players in the global waterless cosmetic market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/video-g…ket-A85196 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 �.𝐚𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paper-b…ket-A16182

