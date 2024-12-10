Understanding the Dynamics of the Programmatic Display Advertising Market worth USD 9473.3 Billion by 2031 | AMR

Programmatic Display Advertising Industry growth

However, data privacy and sharing challenges on programmatic display advertising platforms can hamper the programmatic display advertising market growth.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global programmatic display advertising market generated $451.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9473.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 35.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31468 Programmatic display refers to a set of technologies that enables advertisers to post online display adverts in front of potential consumers while they browse publisher sites that contain the advertising. With the help of programmatic display advertising solutions, adverts can be placed at specific times of the day or on specific sites when these target users are online.Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the programmatic display advertising market include surge in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which fueled screen time of individuals staying at homes, hence empowering the demand for internet advertising and programmatic display advertising solutions during the period. Moreover, the growth in demand for easily accessible and shorter forms of entertainment and media is positively impacting the growth of the programmatic display advertising market. However, data privacy and sharing challenges on programmatic display advertising platforms can hamper the programmatic display advertising market growth. On the contrary, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with programmatic display advertising solution and software suites is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the programmatic display advertising market forecast during the period.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By ad format, the online video segment accounted for the largest programmatic display advertising market share in 2021.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.By type, the Private Marketplaces segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/programmatic-display-advertising-market/purchase-options The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global programmatic display advertising market based on ad format, type, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭, the online video segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global programmatic display advertising market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. The mobile video segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the online display and mobile display segments.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the private marketplaces segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global programmatic display advertising market in 2021, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the real time bidding segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.1% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the selective adsorption segments.𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, the BFSI segment captured the largest market share of nearly one-fourth in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the IT and telecom segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global programmatic display advertising market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the programmatic display advertising market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 38.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31468 Leading players of the global programmatic display advertising market analyzed in the research include 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐛𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐈𝐀𝐒), 𝐈𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐰𝐞𝐛 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐋𝐆 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐡, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐑𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐎𝐧𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐤, 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐕𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐗𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-access-control-market-A08347 - Network Access Control Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Organization Size, by Deployment Mode, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-management-solutions-market-A27918 - Network Management Solutions Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Deployment Model, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-function-virtualization-market - Network function virtualization Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Enterprise Size, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.