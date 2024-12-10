Home Improvement Services Market to Garner $585.3 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Home Improvement Services Market by Type (Kitchen Renovation & Addition, Bathroom Renovation & Addition, Exterior & Interior Replacements, System Upgrades and Others), Buyers Age (Under 35, 35-54, 55-64 and Above 65) and City Type (Metro Cities and Other Non-Metro Cities & Towns): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global home improvement services industry was accounted for $316.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $585.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesIncrease in interest and property costs and rise in newly bought old homes drive the growth of the global home improvement services market. However, rise in DIY culture hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in smart homes and home automation technology is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12216 Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 outbreak hampered the demand for home improvement services due to restrictions on construction activities. However, the demand would rise soon as the lockdown restrictions are being lifted.The prolonged lockdown hampered the supply chain. However, as the market regains stability, the re-initiation of home improvement services would help the market to recover.The exterior & interior replacements segment dominated the marketBased on type, the exterior & interior replacements segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global home improvement services market. However, the system upgrades segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to rapid adoption of new and advanced systems in homes by customers.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Home Improvement Services Market:The metro cities segment held the lion's shareBy type, the metro cities segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global home improvement services market, due to high expenditure capacity of people in the metro cities because of high income. However, the other non-metro cities and towns segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in residential development in rural areas.North America held the largest shareThe market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market, due to high expenditure capacity of the people in the region. However, the global home improvement services market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in infrastructural development in the region.Major market playersBelforCrane Renovation GroupCoit Services, Inc.FirstService CorporationDKI Ventures, LLCPower Home Remodeling Group, LLCMr. HandymanServproRainbow RestorationVenturi Restoration.Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12216 Similar Reports We Have:Underground Mining Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underground-mining-market-A10694 3d printing construction market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-printing-construction-market-A16979 Warehouse Robotics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehouse-robotics-market Smart Harvest Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-harvest-market-A09960 Waste Management Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/waste-management-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.