Cutter Stapler Market to Surpass US$ 6.23 Billion, Growing at 6.2% CAGR by 2034

Cutter Stapler Market

Rising Preference for Minimally-Invasive Procedures Set to Push Demand for Cutter Staplers: Fact.MR Market Analysis

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing number of surgical procedures and popularity of minimally-invasive surgeries are all set to drive up the valuation of the global cutter stapler market from US$ 3.43 billion in 2024 to US$ 6.23 billion by 2034, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its latest updated industry report.According to Statista report 2022, there were around 294 million surgical procedure units worldwide. Growing number of sport-related injuries and spinal cord cases are further expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for cutter stapler providers. Obstetrics and gynecology are some of the major cases where the need for surgical staplers is gaining traction.Presence of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure and presence of key market players is driving the sales of cutter staplers in North America and Europe. Western countries are known as early adopters and in the acceptance of cutter staplers they are at forefront. Continuous technological advancements and increasing knowledge of advanced medical procedures and technologies among public is contributing to the sales of surgical staplers.East Asia and South Asia & Pacific are considered as fastest growing regions due to the increasing investments in healthcare by respective governments and advancements in regional medical sector.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7794 Key Takeaways from Market Study:Global demand for cutter staplers is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% in the coming decade.Sales of cutter staplers in the United States are projected to reach US$ 2.12 billion by 2034.The South Korea market is evaluated at US$ 136.9 million in 2024.Demand for disposable cutter staplers is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.Endo stapler sales are approximated at US$ 1.61 billion in 2024.“Integration of machine learning, robotics, and predictive analysis is leading to the development of advanced cutter staplers”, says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Cutter Stapler Market:Purple Surgical | Frankenman International Ltd. | Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. | XNY Medical | Grena | Medtronic PLC | Meril Life | Victor Medical | Golden StaplerWining Strategy:Some of the key players in the cutter stapler market include Frankenman International Ltd., Meril Life, Victor Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., XNY Medical, Grena, and Medtronic PLC. To boost their market position and reach, established industry leaders are adopting strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and global expansions. Collaborations with other players or medical research institutions are leading to the production of innovative surgical solutions.Cutter Stapler Market News:In 2022, Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson company, introduced the ECHELON 3000 surgical stapler, a technologically advanced instrument that helps surgeons satisfy the individual demands of their patients with simple, one-handed control flexibility.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cutter stapler market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (endo staplers, open staplers, others), usage type (reusable, disposable), application (abdominal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, gynecology, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7794 Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global surgical staplers market is projected to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. As of 2022, the market is valued at US$ 4.5 billion and is projected to reach a value of US$ 7.3 billion by the end of the forecast period (2022-2030).Worldwide revenue from the sales of surgical blades is estimated at US$ 163.5 million in 2024 and has been projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% to reach US$ 226.1 million by 2034. Demand for surgical blades is showing an upward curve as faster treatments with advanced medical techniques are becoming common.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.