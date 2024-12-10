Delivery Robot Market Size Projected To Reach Approximately $30.05 billion by 2030

Delivery Robot Market

Increase in the number of online shopping sites and preferences for online orders are key factors causing a rise in demand for the delivery robots.

The global 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $3.53 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.5% from 2021 to 2030. The factors such as increase in demand for contactless and fast delivery of packages, developments in the e-commerce industry, and rise in technological advancements such as incorporation of AI and machine learning drive the growth of the delivery robot market. However, limited range of operation of ground delivery robots and stringent regulations pertaining to operations of delivery robots act as a key growth restraint for the market. Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.The Delivery Robot Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players. Factors such as developments in the e-commerce sector and demand for contactless delivery boost the delivery robot market across the globe. However, restricted range of delivery robots and strict regulations concerning the operations of delivery robots create restraints for the market. On the other hand, preference for contactless delivery in the post-pandemic era would create the opportunity for delivery robots. By number of wheel, the delivery robot market is categorized into 3 wheels, 4 wheels, and 6 wheels. The 4 wheels segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to their stable operation. The 4 wheels-based delivery robots are made in all sizes, which can carry packages from small to big size. In addition, the 4-wheel based delivery offers more space compared to any other robot.Based on load-carrying capacity, the more than 10 kg to 50 kg segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period . However, the more than 50 kg segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐁𝐎𝐓 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃, 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐊𝐈𝐖𝐈𝐁𝐎𝐓, 𝐁𝐎𝐗𝐁𝐎𝐓, 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐘 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐒, 𝐏𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐨 & 𝐂.𝐒𝐩𝐀, 𝐍𝐔𝐑𝐎, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐒𝐓 𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 Based on the number of wheels, the 4 wheels segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global delivery robot market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the 6 wheels segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By load carrying capacity, the more than 10 kg to 50 kg segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.By number of wheels, the 4 wheels segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By end user, the food & beverages segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.By region, North America contributed the highest revenue in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. By end user, the delivery robot market is divided into food & beverages, retail, healthcare, and postal. The food & beverages segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Reefer Container Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reefer-container-market-A10780 Dropshipping Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dropshipping-market-A31519 Retail Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-logistics-market-A13915

