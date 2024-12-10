MarketOwl Launched AI Marketing Department For Small Businesses

Marketers introduce AI marketing department for small and medium-sized businesses

Our experience shows that companies with innovative products find it easier to enter the market using our AI marketers, as they achieve lower-cost leads and faster growth.” — Mikalai Kudlasevich, Founder and CEO of MarketOwl AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced marketer is launching a new AI-based product designed to replace an entire marketing department in small and medium-sized businesses. After a ten-year career in marketing, including four years as CMO in digital agencies, Mikalai Kudlasevich came up with the idea of creating a service designed to integrate AI agents that would cope with real market challenges.It seeks to completely replace traditional marketing with autonomous virtual agents by creating a fully functional marketing department capable of operating independently, ensuring lead generation and enhancing brand recognition. MarketOwl AI provides a comprehensive marketing solution that addresses the specific challenges faced by the companies. Currently, the service implements AI for social media management (SMM) and lead generation through two fully developed agents: AI LeadGen and AI SMM Marketer. These functions provide basic B2B marketing support and facilitate brand growth through cold outreach.In addition to the existing capabilities, the product is about to launch two more AI agents: AI SEO Manager and CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Bot. The SEO agent will conduct free website audits, analyze sites’ semantic core, determine blogs’ publication plans, and write SEO-optimized articles. It will also include link-building strategies. As for the CMO, this bot will manage interactions across channels after developing strategies and researching target audience, coordinating all the platforms along.“Such a model will assist small businesses, especially startups, in surviving and finding clients. Our experience shows that companies with innovative products find it easier to enter the market using our AI marketers, as they achieve lower-cost leads and faster growth,” says Mikalai.The service is designed to streamline marketing efforts, making them more efficient and cost-effective. This is particularly beneficial for businesses with limited marketing budgets, enabling them to achieve significant results with minimal investment.The market is now ripe for the adoption of advanced marketing tools, necessitating more comprehensive solutions. According to BusinessDasher, 75% of marketers are using AI for various tasks , with a focus on improving customer experiences. This widespread adoption highlights the urgency for businesses to adapt to AI technologies to streamline marketing processes.To learn more about MarketOwl AI, please contact: mika@marketowl.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.