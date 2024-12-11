Global Mechanical Micropipette Market Set For 3.4% Growth, Reaching $2.56 Billion By 2028

Mechanical Micropipette Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The mechanical micropipette market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%

The global mechanical micropipette market size has seen consistent growth in recent years, and this trend is poised to continue. Our data reflect an increase from $2.17 billion in 2023 to $2.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.3%. This growth during the historic period is a result of the rising demand for accurate liquid handling in laboratories, the expansion of mechanical micropipettes in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased investments in R&D for life sciences, along with the growing need for automation and efficiency in laboratory processes.

What are The Future Projections for The Mechanical Micropipette Market?

Looking ahead, the mechanical micropipette market size is predicted to maintain steady progress, reaching an estimated $2.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.4%. The reasons underpinning this robust forecast include enhanced integration of digital and automated elements into mechanical micropipettes, an increasing demand for high-throughput screenings in drug discovery, application growth in novel research sectors such as genomics and proteomics and burgeoning adoption of micropipettes in developing regions due to a surge in research infrastructure.

What are The Predicted Trends in The Mechanical Micropipette Market?

The mechanical micropipette market of the future is expected to be influenced by several game-changing trends. Among them are breakthroughs in technology leading to micropipettes that offer higher precision and versatility, growing market appetite for ergonomic and user-friendly designs to increase ease of use, material advancements leading to more resilient and chemically resistant micropipettes, the adoption of budding micropipette technology by expanding laboratory automation systems, and the rise of eco-friendly and sustainable micropipette solutions.

What Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of The Mechanical Micropipette Market?

The increasing number of diagnostic laboratories worldwide is a significant growth driver for the mechanical micropipette market. Diagnostic laboratories, which specialize in analyzing biological samples for diagnosing diseases, monitoring health, and conducting medical research, rely on mechanical micropipettes for the critical task of accurate measurement and transfer of small liquid volumes. The steady rise in diagnostic laboratories worldwide is attributed to increasing demand for advanced medical testing, early disease detection, and technological advancements in diagnostic equipment.

Who Are The Key Players In The Mechanical Micropipette Market?

Major players who have made a substantial footprint in the mechanical micropipette market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, Avantor Inc., Sartorius AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Integra Biosciences AG, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Company, IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Gilson Inc., DWK Life Sciences, Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd., BRAND GMBH + CO KG, AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Microlit Industries Private Limited, Socorex Isba SA, Kartell S.p.A., OHAUS Corporation, Vistalab Technologies Inc., CAPP ApS, Scilogex LLC, Nichiryo Co. Ltd.

What Prevailing Segment Trends Can Be Observed In The Mechanical Micropipette Market?

The global mechanical micropipette market can be segmented as:

1 By Types: Single Channel, Multi-channel

2 By Volume Format: Adjustable Volume, Fixed Volume

3 By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

In terms of regions, North America was the largest region in the mechanical micropipette market in 2023. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

