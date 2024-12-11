Increasing Restless Leg Syndrome In Pregnant Women: A Key Driver Transforming the Maternity Pillow Market 2024

Maternity Pillow Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The maternity pillow market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $727.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%” — The Business Research Company

How Has The Maternity Pillow Market Evolved Over The Years?

The maternity pillow market size has grown considerably in recent years, buoyed by the rising demand for comfort goods during pregnancy and an increased awareness among consumers. From $558.04 billion in 2023, it is poised to surge to $587.99 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. Apart from this expansion, the market has been boosted by the increasing incidence of restless leg syndrome among pregnant women, the popularity of memory foam pregnancy pillows, and a growing focus on organic fillings.

What Expectations Should Stakeholders Have From The Maternity Pillow Market Forecast?

Strong growth awaits the maternity pillow market over the next few years. It is anticipated to touch $727.91 billion in 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%. This uptick can be attributed to growth in pregnancy rates, the rising demand for memory foam pregnancy pillows, the increasing popularity of premium pregnancy pillows, and the associated health benefits like pain reduction and comfort. Not to mention, the high spending power in this industry also contributes significantly to its growth.

What Are The Key Market Drivers In The Maternity Pillow Industry?

One primary factor propelling the growth of the maternity pillow market is the increasing incidence of restless leg syndrome among pregnant women. Restless legs syndrome RLS is a neurological disorder that causes an irresistible urge to move the legs due to unpleasant sensations. Its prevalence among pregnant women is growing due to iron deficiency, increased blood volume, weight gain, fluid retention, sleep disruptions, and genetic and pre-existing factors. Fortunately, maternity pillows can help alleviate restless legs syndrome in pregnant women by providing better leg support and improving circulation during sleep.

Who Are Key Players In The Maternity Pillow Market?

Major companies operating in the maternity pillow market include Yana Ltd., Medela AG, Naturepedic, Babymoov, The Bump, Babymoon Enterprises Llp, Moonlight Slumber, Boppy Company LLC, PharMeDoc, Duro-Med Industries Inc. DMI, Everlasting Comfort, Bamboo Bliss, Pregnancy Pillow Co. LLC, Theraline, Momcozy, Snuggle Me Organic, Milliard Brands, Leachco Inc., Hiccapop, Quilt Comfort, BackMax, and Cozy Bump.

How Are Trends Shaping The Future Of The Maternity Pillow Industry?

Major players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products to maintain their competitive edge. This includes maternity pillows with adjustable and removable belly wedges that accommodate growing belly sizes and offer enhanced comfort. For instance, in November 2023, Momcozy, a US-based producer of mom-care products, introduced its innovative F-shaped pregnancy pillow – a design enhancement that allows expecting mothers to easily modify the wedge's position using a Velcro fastener.

Which Market Segments Are Emerging In The Maternity Pillow Industry?

The maternity pillow market is segmented on the basis of:

1 Product: U-Shaped, C-Shaped, J-Shaped, Wedges, Other Products

2 Material: Memory Foam, Styrofoam Ball, Polyester Fiber, Microbeads, Buckwheat, Other Materials

3 Distribution Channel: Online, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Hospital And Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

In which region is the Maternity Pillow Market Expanding?

North America was the largest region in the maternity pillow market in 2023, but the market has a global footprint, covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

