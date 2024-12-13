CBD LION Brings Forth Premium CBD Tincture Oil in Market Expansion

1000mg Tincture Thc CBD tincture oil Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture CBD Lion Logo

MUNDELEIN, IL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD LION, a leading provider of premium CBD products, announces the launch of its expanded product line featuring broad spectrum CBD tincture oils . With a focus on quality and transparency, the company is introducing a range of CBD tinctures that include both flavored and flavorless options, each designed to meet the needs of various customers. This new release solidifies CBD LION’s commitment to providing high-quality, organic CBD products produced from non-GMO hemp.Company OverviewCBD LION is committed to providing clean, effective, and consistent CBD products. Founded with the mission of delivering the highest-quality CBD products on the market, CBD LION prioritizes excellence in sourcing and manufacturing processes. Every product is produced using organic hemp, grown in the United States, and thoroughly tested to ensure quality and consistency.With a reputation built on quality and customer satisfaction, CBD LION has gained recognition through various awards at CBD industry events and trade shows. The company has also been featured in well-known media outlets like MSNBC, CBS, and Yahoo, and has garnered positive customer reviews, establishing itself as a trusted name in the CBD industry.Introduction of Broad Spectrum CBD TincturesAs part of its ongoing commitment to meet consumer demand for high-quality CBD products, CBD LION has introduced its broad spectrum CBD tincture oil line. The new line includes a variety of tinctures with concentrations ranging from 250mg to 5000mg of CBD. These products are produced using organic, non-GMO hemp and are made in the USA.The new CBD tincture oils from CBD LION are available in two distinct options: flavorless and flavored. The flavorless tinctures are formulated with CBD isolate and MCT oil, while the flavored tinctures also contain added terpenes and flavoring. These options provide customers with a versatile range of tinctures that are designed to provide a smooth, pleasant experience with no harsh after taste.Product Range and SpecificationsCBD LION’s CBD tincture oils are available in several strengths to meet varying customer preferences. The available options include tinctures with CBD concentrations of 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, 2000mg, and 5000mg per bottle. Additionally, the tinctures come in both flavorless and flavored varieties, giving customers the flexibility to choose according to their taste preferences. The 1000mg tincture THC version is also available for those who prefer a mid-range strength with a higher concentration.The CBD tincture oils are available for human consumption, as well as a specialized tincture formulated for pets. The pet CBD tincture, also known as Dog CBD Tincture, is designed specifically for canine consumption and is made with the same attention to quality and safety as the human tinctures.Quality Assurance and TestingCBD LION places a high emphasis on quality, and this is reflected in the company's rigorous testing protocols. All CBD tinctures produced by CBD LION undergo full panel testing before being mixed. In addition, the final product is tested twice by third-party laboratories to ensure that it meets the highest standards of quality, purity, and potency.The results of these lab tests are made available to the public on the CBD LION website. This commitment to transparency ensures that customers can be confident in the accuracy and reliability of the products they are purchasing.Manufacturing ProcessThe production of CBD tinctures at CBD LION is done with an emphasis on precision and consistency. The company uses advanced extraction methods to produce high-quality CBD oil that is both potent and pure. Each batch of tincture oil is carefully processed and tested to ensure that it meets the company's stringent quality standards.The company’s dedication to quality is evident in every stage of production, from sourcing organic hemp to the final testing of the finished product. CBD LION’s team of experts works diligently to maintain the integrity of every product, ensuring that customers receive the cleanest and most accurate CBD tinctures available on the market.Expanding the MarketCBD LION's expansion into the CBD tincture oil market is part of the company’s strategy to meet the growing demand for high-quality CBD products. With increasing consumer interest in CBD products, the company’s expanded product line aims to offer consumers a diverse selection of tinctures to suit different preferences and needs.By expanding its product offerings, CBD LION continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the CBD industry. The company’s commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction has helped it build a strong reputation and loyal customer base. The introduction of the new broad spectrum tincture oils further establishes CBD LION as a trusted brand in the CBD space.Customer SatisfactionCustomer feedback has been a driving force behind the development of the new CBD tincture oil line. CBD LION has received over 2,900 five-star reviews, and the company continues to prioritize customer satisfaction in its product development. The new tincture oils have been formulated with customer needs in mind, offering a variety of strengths and flavors to cater to different preferences.CBD LION’s dedication to customer service is also evident in the fast and efficient delivery of products. The company’s operational expertise allows it to maintain competitive pricing while ensuring quick order fulfillment. With a reputation for reliable customer service, CBD LION continues to prioritize the satisfaction of its customers with every product it releases.Industry RecognitionCBD LION has earned industry recognition for its commitment to quality and innovation. The company has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Buzzfeed, MSNBC, CBS, and Yahoo. Additionally, CBD LION has received numerous awards at industry events, further cementing its position as a leading brand in the CBD industry. These accolades reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality CBD products to consumers.Legal ComplianceCBD LION’s products are produced in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the cultivation and sale of hemp-derived products across the United States. All CBD products sold by CBD LION are sourced from hemp, ensuring that they meet federal legal requirements. The company’s products are available for purchase and shipment across the country, allowing consumers nationwide access to CBD LION’s premium offerings.About CBD LIONCBD LION is a leading provider of premium CBD products, specializing in tinctures, topicals, edibles, and more. The company is committed to providing high-quality, non-GMO, organic CBD products that are tested for purity and potency. With a focus on customer satisfaction and industry transparency, CBD LION has earned a reputation as a trusted brand in the CBD market. The company’s products are sourced from hemp, legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, and are available for shipment across the United States.

