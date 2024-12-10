Candied Fruits Market Set to Sweeten with $3.82 Billion Valuation by 2034

Rising adoption of candied fruits in bakery and confectionery industries enhances product demand across channels States Fact. MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global candied fruits market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,634.6 million in 2024. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.The global candied fruits market epitomizes flexibility in traditional confectionery craftsmanship and changing consumer preferences, overcoming the dark spots of the modern food industry's classic landscape. This niche market segment has experienced substantial growth based on more extensive usage of candied fruits in various culinary applications, from the traditional forms of baked goods to innovative presentations of desserts. The most remarkable expansion of the market takes place in those regions with a keen food culture and rising disposable income where consumers increasingly look out for high and artisan food products.The development of online retail channels has simplified the purchase of specialty candied fruit products which ensures that many small-scale entrepreneurs engaging in production can sell their products abroad creating a diverse market. The sector has been boosted by the increasing consumer trends of gifting and celebrating festivals more frequently, especially on occasions where candied fruits are used culturally but repackaged and modernized to fit the current ways of dressing food. As the manufacturers constantly develop and experiment on new flavors, eco-friendly materials, and clean products to satisfy the ever-demanding consumers, the market is likely to grow even more in the future. This improvement has allowed the candied fruits sector to keep up with the societal evolution of the markets without much straining the production techniques already in place as part of the processes hence being one of the active and resilient sectors in the global confectionery industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global candied fruits market is projected to grow at 4.4% CAGR and reach US$ 3,820.0 million by 2034.The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,185.5 million between 2024 to 2034.North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 24.3% in 2034.Predominating market players include Sunsweet Growers Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc.& Pineapple, Inc.Diced/chopped candied fruits from product type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 517.9 million between 2024 and 2034.Consumer Retail of candied fruits under the End-Use Industry type is expected to reach around US$ 1,696.7 million by 2024.“The confectionery industry’s growth enhances demand for candied fruits as a popular ingredient in sweets and chocolates.” says a Fact.MR analyst.Development by Market Players in the Candied Fruits MarketJ.M. Smucker Company: In Apr 2023, J.M. Smucker announced plans for expanding its product offerings across various segments, particularly in coffee and pet food. This strategic move aims to cater to evolving consumer preferences while enhancing brand loyalty through innovative solutions that meet customer needs.Taste of Nature Inc.: Sep 2022, Taste of Nature launched a new range of organic snacks that quickly gained popularity among health-conscious consumers. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious products that align with current dietary trends while expanding their market reach.McKenzie’s: In Jan 2024: McKenzie’s launched a new line of frozen meals aimed at busy consumers seeking convenient meal solutions without sacrificing quality or taste. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to meeting modern consumer demands for quick yet nutritious options.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Growing Demand in the Foodservice Industry for Candied FruitsDue to the impact of culinary innovation, shifting consumer preferences, and technological advancements, the global market for candied fruits is experiencing a significant upheaval in the commercial sector. Increasingly, candied fruits are incorporated into ornamental motifs in the hallmark desserts of high-end restaurants and fine dining establishments, going beyond their use in the candy industry. This is especially noticeable in artisanal bakeries where candied fruits are utilized in specialized goods and expensive pastries throughout the year instead of as ornamental accents.The downward trend in food service candied fruit product sales has no boundaries and is expected to continue growing as indicated by the primary market sector dynamics. In order to attract customers who are prepared to eat complicated sugary desserts, fast service restaurants, for example, are growing and diversifying their dessert categories with a greater selection of items, including more candied fruit-based sweets.Concurrently, hotel chains and catering services have included these items in their banquet menus and breakfast buffets. They are adorned in a way that makes them visually appealing to guests, which encourages them to snap photos and share them on social media, thereby promoting the brand and service.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Fruit and Vegetable Powder Market According to a recent Fact.MR business research, sales of fruit and vegetable powder are expected to generate US$47.94 billion in revenue by 2024. By the end of 2034, the worldwide fruit and vegetable powder market is expected to have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% to reach a value of US$82.67 billion. Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Fruit and Vegetable Powder Market According to a recent Fact.MR business research, sales of fruit and vegetable powder are expected to generate US$47.94 billion in revenue by 2024. By the end of 2034, the worldwide fruit and vegetable powder market is expected to have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% to reach a value of US$82.67 billion. Fruit Pulp Market Over the following ten years, the size of the worldwide fruit pulp market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, from a value of US$ 1.92 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.25 billion by the end of 2034.

