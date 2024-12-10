Two Are Better Than One: AIMExpo, The One Motorcycle Show Collaborate in Vegas

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIMExpo and The One Motorcycle Show are partnering to bring a full motorcycle experience to Las Vegas, February 5-8, connecting the industry’s trade event with an established, high-energy consumer show that celebrates custom motorcycle artistry and culture. The collaboration will give manufacturers, retailers, and consumers more ways to engage with one another, truly bringing the powersports community together.“This is an exciting evolution of both shows and something trade and consumer audiences have been asking for,” said Cinnamon Kernes, Vice President of Market Expansion at the Motorcycle Industry Council. “We’re building a robust, unified powersports event for the industry and enthusiasts with long-term partnership goals. This event will also attract potential new riders with inclusive, inviting displays and activities. And AIMExpo exhibitors will have greater exposure to all these markets. This collaboration will be the ultimate networking event for the industry.”AIMExpo, the premier powersports trade show in America, will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 5-7, gathering industry stakeholders from OEMs, aftermarket companies, distributors, retailers, dealers, servicers, media, and more. From new products and education workshops to data, research, trends, and government relations updates, AIMExpo attendees will come away with a well-rounded understanding of the powersports market, preparing them for the upcoming sales season. With more than 350 exhibitors and an anticipated attendance of more than 2,000 dealers, partnering with The One Moto Show gives AIMExpo attendees one more opportunity to celebrate their industry.The One Moto Show, North America’s largest independently owned custom bike show, will be at the distinctive Western Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, February 7-8, drawing the enthusiast community together through moto-inspired art, custom-built motorcycles from around the world, vendors, influencers, and support from local builders. There will be live performances, outdoor OEM demo opportunities, custom showcases, and a highly anticipated awards ceremony. The One Moto Show will span 22,000 square feet of indoor event space and 37,280 square feet of outdoor space to accommodate about 10,000 people each day.As part of this collaboration, a VIP preview event for all AIMExpo exhibitors and attendees will be held Thursday night, giving the industry early access to The One Moto Show before it opens to the public Friday afternoon.“Our show is an easy way for non-riders to see what motorcycling is all about,” said Thor Drake, who founded The One Moto Show in 2010. “We know how to have a good time; we give them a taste and get them excited about how motorcycles can become part of their lives. We’re pumped to partner with AIMExpo so our attendees can dive into different motorcycle cultures and check out the latest tech.”AIMExpo and The One Moto Show will deliver a premier, multi-faceted motorcycle experience to Las Vegas, elevating the industry and fostering stronger ties among all stakeholders in the powersports community.“Our mission is to create a must-attend powersports destination event for everyone — from those who are passionate about it to those who are curious,” Kernes said. “And we’re thrilled to be able to kick this off in Las Vegas.”About AIMExpoThe American International Motorcycle Expo is North America’s largest powersports trade show with global reach. The Motorcycle Industry Council hosts this exposition on an annual basis to help Connect, Engage, and Unite the industry to address the opportunities and challenges in the powersports industry. AIMExpo 2025 will be held in Las Vegas at the world-famous Las Vegas Convention Center from February 5-7, 2025. For additional information, please visit www.aimexpousa.com About The One Motorcycle ShowThe One Motorcycle Show is North America's largest custom bike show, attracting thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, builders, and artists from around the world. With a focus on creativity, individuality, and the spirit of motorcycling, the show has become a must-attend event for those passionate about the two-wheeled lifestyle. It was founded by Thor Drake in Portland, Ore., in 2010. It will debut a Las Vegas Show in February 2025 and its 16th annual show in Portland in May 2025. Visit www.the1moto.com or IG: @the1moto.

