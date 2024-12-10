Global Low Calorie Sweeteners Market Set For 6% Growth, Reaching $35.86 Billion By 2028

Low Calorie Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The low-calorie sweeteners market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

How is the Low-Calorie Sweeteners' Market growing?

The low-calorie sweeteners' market size has shown remarkable growth over recent years. Projections indicate that it'll grow from $26.81 billion in 2023 to $28.38 billion in 2024 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. This extensive growth in the historic period can be largely credited to amplified health concerns, increasing demand for foods and beverages containing natural low-calorie sugar, developing awareness of health issues, rise in diabetic population, and a climbing preference for healthier alternatives to regular sweeteners or sugars.

Look deeper into the low-calorie sweeteners market future trends with this sample report:

What does the future hold for the Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market?

Forecasts show that the low-calorie sweeteners market size is poised for substantial growth in the upcoming years. Expected to mushroom to $35.86 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6%. Key attributes to this forecasted growth include escalating customer demand, growing concern among consumers regarding weight gain, higher demand for foods and drinks containing natural and low-calorie sugar, an increase in income and purchasing power, and consumption of stevia. Leading trends in the forecast period include next-level technology, unwavering innovation, product developments, sophisticated packing and design, digital platforms, and e-commerce.

To know more about the comprehensive examination of the market and its future prospects, get the full report here:

Which Market Drivers are pushing the growth of the Low-Calorie Sweetener Market?

One of the propelling factors for the growth of the low-calorie sweetener market going forward will be the escalating prevalence of diabetes. This chronic metabolic disease, characterized by elevated blood glucose levels, is caused by inefficient insulin production or the body's inability to use insulin effectively. Modern lifestyles, involving prolonged sitting and reduced physical activity, can lead to weight gain and an elevated risk of diabetes. Moreover, diets high in processed foods, refined sugars, and unhealthy fats all contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance. Low-calorie sweeteners offer a real solution for people with diabetes, allowing them to enjoy sweet tastes without causing spikes in blood sugar aiding in more effective blood sugar management. This is especially relevant considering that as of June 2023, a report by the International Diabetes Federation indicates that the total number of people living with diabetes is expected to skyrocket to 643 million by 2030 and a stunning 783 million by 2045.

Which companies lead the Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market?

Major companies operating in the low-calorie sweeteners market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Celanese Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères S.A., Döhler GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Beneo GmbH, Batory Foods Inc., Cumberland Packing Corp., Merisant Company, NutraSweet Company, Pyure Brands LLC, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, SweetLeaf Stevia, ZuChem Inc, JK Sucralose Inc., and SweeGen Inc.

What are the leading trends in Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market?

Progressive companies in the low-calorie sweetener market are busy developing natural sugar alternatives with zero calories to meet consumer demand for healthier, sugar-free options that don't compromise taste or functionality. For instance, in June 2023, Wisdom Natural Brands, a US-based sweetener products company, launched zero-calorie options alongside three 50% reduced-calorie sugars. These new products offer natural alternatives to sugar, including the market's first reduced-calorie coconut and date sugars.

How are Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market Segmented?

The low-calorie sweeteners market covered in this report is segmented into:

1 By Type: Stevia, Aspartame, Neotame, Advantame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Acesulfame Potassium

2 By Category: Natural, Synthetic

3 By Application: Food and Beverages, Bakery Products, Oral Care Products, Dairy Products, Sauces, Soft Drinks, Pharmaceuticals

What is the Regional Presence of the Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market?

Asia-Pacific promises to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions considered in this low-calorie sweeteners market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

