Raised History by Wingly Shih Wins Iron in A' Lighting Projects Awards

Raised History

Innovative Christmas Light Installation Recognized for Excellence in Lighting Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting projects design, has announced Raised History by Wingly Shih as a winner of the Iron A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in the award-winning work, which showcases the potential of lighting installations to enhance public spaces and create captivating experiences.The A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award holds significant relevance for the lighting industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing outstanding designs like Raised History, the award promotes advancements in lighting technology, aesthetics, and functionality. This recognition not only benefits the winning designer but also inspires other professionals in the field to push the boundaries of lighting design and create solutions that positively impact users and communities.Raised History stands out as a unique and innovative lighting installation designed specifically for the Christmas season. Utilizing a wooden lattice structure, the installation takes the shape of a tree, revealing its internal framework. The design incorporates different and changing colors of light projected onto canvases at the bottom of each layer, resulting in a vibrant and dynamic display. Situated near an old canal, Raised History becomes a striking visual focal point, infusing the surrounding harbor area with a lively and festive atmosphere.The Iron A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional design and execution of Raised History. This recognition is expected to inspire Wingly Shih and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design, exploring new concepts and technologies that can further enhance public spaces and create memorable experiences. The award also highlights the importance of lighting installations in shaping the ambiance and character of urban environments, encouraging other designers and cities to invest in innovative lighting projects.Interested parties may learn more at:About Wingly ShihWingly Shih is a multi-disciplinary designer, artist, researcher, and educator from Taiwan, China. With expertise spanning architecture, exhibition design, and information technology, Shih holds degrees in Computer Science, Physics, Architecture, and Civil Engineering. As a professor, he teaches in the departments of Digital Media Design, Spatial Design, and Visual Communication Design. Shih's passion lies in conducting research on innovative design processes and creating practical design products that make a positive impact.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful solutions. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, specialization, and innovative capacity of designers, honoring their contributions to their respective fields. Winning designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award is a distinguished international competition that recognizes exceptional lighting design. It offers a global platform for professionals in the lighting industry to showcase their creativity and gain recognition for their innovative projects. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to be acknowledged for their outstanding work, contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry, and inspire future design trends. The A' Design Award, organized annually since 2008, is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://lightingprojectsaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.