Anti-Piracy Protection Market Estimation Worth $575.6 Million by 2031 | Friend MTS Limited, Kudelski SA, Irdeto

Anti-Piracy Protection Market

The gaming segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to the growing number of privacy-related activities

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global Anti-Piracy Protection Market based on Component, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report. The global anti-piracy protection market was valued at $204.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $575.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. Anti-piracy protection is designed to prevent piracy, stop unauthorized access, and maximize monetization for media and IT software organizations. In addition, anti-piracy solutions are used for the protection of confidential and genuine data on the internet. Anti-piracy protection monitors, manage, and counters internet piracy. Anti-piracy solutions are deployed to make stringent warnings to illegal downloaders. The Anti-Piracy Protection Market report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for the adoption of cloud-based solutions and the increase in the growth of pirated content is boosting the growth of the global anti-piracy protection market. In addition, the rapid growth of digitization and high internet penetration positively impact the growth of the anti-piracy protection market. However, the high cost of products, services, technological glitches and lack of technical proficiency, and lack of awareness are hampering the anti-piracy protection industry growth. On the contrary, rising government regulations related to data privacy and high spending on safeguarding the IT infrastructure is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the anti-piracy protection market forecast.Based on end user, the OTT platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the gaming segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global anti-piracy protection market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031. Region-wise, the anti-piracy protection market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the Presence of prominent anti-piracy protection developers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the adoption of anti-piracy protection solutions in the region.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global anti-piracy protection market . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. However, the gaming segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. The key players profiled in this report include Friend MTS Limited, Irdeto, castlabs, Brightcove Inc, Kudelski SA, Verimatrix, Synamedia

