Key Laptop Accessories Market Trend 2024-2033: Advancements In Gaming Solutions

Laptop Accessories Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The laptop accessories market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $53.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%

What Has Been The Trend In The Laptop Accessories Market In Recent Years?

The laptop accessories market size has grown significantly in recent years. In historical context, it expanded from $39.22 billion in 2023 to $41.57 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such the rise in remote work, increased demand for electronic accessories, preference for lightweight and portable laptop accessories, and increased use of e-commerce platforms.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Laptop Accessories Market In The Coming Years?

Looking ahead, the laptop accessories market size is expected to continue its robust growth trend. The market is projected to increase to $53.09 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in demand for laptops, a growing amount of corporate offices, increasing laptop shipments, rising urbanization trends, a heightened demand for productivity-boosting accessories, and the growing popularity of e-sports.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Laptop Accessories Market Growth?

The growing trend of remote work is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the laptop accessories market in the coming years. Remote work—an increasingly flexible work arrangement which allows employees to perform their job duties from locations outside traditional offices, using digital tools to stay connected and collaborate—is gaining traction thanks to advancements in digital communication technologies and employees’ desire for improved work-life balance. Laptop accessories enhance remote work by improving ergonomics, connectivity, and communication, blending productivity and comfort. Case in point, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, reported that nearly 38% of working adults in Great Britain worked from home in 2022, indicating a rise to about 40% starting in 2023. This augmentation of the remote work trend is likely to bolster the growth of the laptop accessories market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Laptop Accessories Market?

The major players operating in the laptop accessories market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, HP Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Western Digital Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Acer Inc., Logitech International S.A., SanDisk Corporation, Corsair Gaming Inc., Hama GmbH And Co KG, Razer Inc., Cooler Master Co Ltd., Belkin International Inc., Kensington Computer Products Group, Targus Group International Inc., Kingston Technology Company Inc., Zebronics, SteelSeries ApS.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Laptop Accessories Market?

In an effort to stay competitive, key players in the market are focusing on expanding their offerings through the development of technologically innovative accessories, such as gaming laptop accessories, to cater to the growing demand for enhanced gaming experiences. Gaming laptop accessories are specialized products designed to enhance the gaming experience by improving a laptop's performance, comfort, and immersion.

How Is The Laptop Accessories Market Segmented?

The laptop accessories market, as explored in this report, is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Electronic, Non-Electronic

2 By Price: Low, Medium, High

3 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4 By End Use: Commercial, Personal

Which Region Dominated The Laptop Accessories Market?

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the laptop accessories market in 2023. Other regions covered in the laptop accessories market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

